Governor Abbott Hosts Kosovo President Osmani At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu and other Kosovan government and business leaders to discuss growing the economic ties and strengthening the international partnership between Texas and Kosovo. Held at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, this was President Osmani’s first official visit to Texas and first meeting with Governor Abbott.



During the meeting, Governor Abbott and President Osmani highlighted the enduring cultural values Texas and Kosovo share, including promoting economic freedom, safeguarding democratic principles, and upholding the rule of law. The President shared ways Kosovo has become a strong democracy and developed a thriving economy since its independence in 2008. The Governor touted Texas as the economic envy of the nation, mentioning the state’s reasonable regulations, low taxes, and unmatched business-friendly policies as key drivers for companies around the world to relocate to the state.



Governor Abbott and President Osmani also explored ways Texas and Kosovo can expand foreign direct investments between the United States and Kosovo, emphasizing the importance of this economic relationship to strengthen the national security interest of both countries.



After the meeting, Governor Abbott presented a proclamation to President Osmani in honor of Kosovo’s Independence Day and to recognize the innumerable contributions Americans of Albanian descent have made to Texas.

