Governor Abbott Appoints Kelly To Texas Diabetes Council

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael Kelly, Ph.D., the Texas Diabetes Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Council addresses issues affecting people with diabetes in Texas and advises the Texas Legislature on legislation that is needed to develop and maintain a statewide system of quality education services to all people with diabetes and health professionals who offer diabetes treatment and education.

Michael Kelly, Ph.D., of El Paso is vice president of programs for Paso del Norte Health Foundation. He is a member of Council on Foundations, Philanthropy Southwest, American Diabetes Association, Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine Dean’s Advisory Council at Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Community Mobilization for the Philanthropic Coalition at the National Academy of Medicine, El Paso Downtown Management District Marketing Committee, and Eta Sigma Gamma. Kelly received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Sam Houston State University and Master of Health Education and Doctor of Philosophy in Health Education from Texas A&M University.