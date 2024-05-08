Over 40 artists to grace the stages of the Innu Nikamu Festival

Bryan Adams, Flo Rida, Aqua, Samantha Fox, Elisapie, Shauit, Claude Dubois, K.Maro, Katia Rock, Scott-Pien Picard, Laurence Jourdain, Jade Mathieu, Sara Curruchich, Bryan André, Matthew Jourdain, Raphaël Picard, Set Léo, Nikan Awashish, Sakay Ottawa, Spencer St-Onge, Willie Nab, Roger-Lee Martin, Soleil Launière, Rod Pilot, Bozo St-Onge, Lito Fontaine, Jean-Paul Bellefleur, Lildeuce24k & Yung Blues, Kong & Friends (Will E. Skandalz, Violent Ground), Le Winston Band, Shanipiap, Nitatshun, Passeken, Fort George Rockers, Les Titans de Niaukat, Kashkun, Les Frères Grégoire, Les légendes de Innu Nikamu, Eshkan, Ninan, IA, Grégoire Boys, Rodrigue Fontaine, The Sheepdogs, Ivan Boivin-Flamand, DJ Indians et Mike Demero.

Sept-Îles Mani-utenam, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 40 artists from all over the world, aboriginal and non-aboriginal, will perform in Mani-utenam at the Festival from July 30th to August 4th, 2024, presenting the richest and most diverse artistic program in the history of Innu Nikamu.

For the current team, this 40th edition represents an opportunity to raise the bar even higher. “We're determined to match the calibre of the biggest festivals in Quebec and Canada, despite the fact that we don't sell alcohol on site,” says Normand Jr. Thirnish-Pilot, festival coordinator for a third year. “We've designed our activities and new features to make everyone's experience as memorable as possible. We want to delight our youngest visitors, while making our elders feel welcome. And we've made sure that Innu-aimun and Innu-aitun (our language and culture), have a prominent place in daytime activities... more details on this will follow in the coming weeks”.

The Innu Nikamu team announced its complete program at a press conference - held at the Salle Teueikan in Mani-utenam, broadcasted live on the Festival's Facebook page and hosted by Ms. Charlotte Mckenzie and Mr. George-Eugène Vollant aka Popeye, two well-known CKAU Radio hosts. Attendees were treated to a surprise musical performance by Innu singer-songwriter David Hart from Sheshatshiu, Labrador.

The diversity of guest artists, including Bryan Adams, Flo Rida, and Samantha Fox, promises to be an unprecedented edition for the region.

Passports and day tickets go on sale online via the Innu Nikamu website at 5 p.m. May 8th.

About the 40th edition

The year 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Innu Nikamu Festival. From July 30th to August 4th, get ready to experience the biggest and most impressive edition in its history. Two stages will vibrate to the rhythms of the most illustrious Aboriginal and Quebec artists, as well as world-renowned singers and groups:

July 30 th , 2024 - K.Maro, Shauit, Shanipiap, Set Léo, Scott-Pien Picard, Jade Mathieu.

Claude Dubois, Elisapie, Nitatshun, Sakay Ottawa, Spencer St-Onge, Lildeuce24k & Yung Blues, Bryan André, Laurence Jourdain et Matthew Jourdain.

Flo Rida, Nikan Awashish, Katia Rock, Sara Curruchich, Passeken, Kong & friends (Will E. Skandalz, Violent Ground).

Samantha Fox, Le Winston Band, Willie Nab, Tshishapeu, Fort George Rockers, Les Titans de Niaukat - Kashkun, Les Frères Grégoire, Eshkan.

Aqua, Raphaël Picard, Roger Lee Martin, Ninan, Soleil Launière, Les légendes de Innu Nikamu - Rod Pilot, Bozo St-Onge, Lito Fontaine, Jean-Paul Bellefleur.

Bryan Adams, IA, Grégoire Boys, Rodrigue Fontaine, The Sheepdogs, Ivan Boivin-Flamand, Dj Indians, Mike Demero.

For program details, visit the Festival website www.innunikamu.ca

About Innu Nikamu Festival

The mission of the Innu Nikamu Festival is to promote and enhance Innu culture through music, dance, song and the arts. The Festival aims to bring together the Innu communities of Quebec and Labrador, as well as other Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people, in a spirit of sharing and respect. The Festival takes place every August in Mani-utenam, on the North Shore. It is also recognized as one of the largest alcohol-free festivals in Canada.

