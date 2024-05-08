Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,814 in the last 365 days.

Flagship Communities REIT Reports Voting Results From 2024 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced that each of the seven individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship at the REIT’s Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 8, 2024 (the "Meeting"), was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Director Number of Votes
FOR 		Number of Votes
Withheld 		Percentage of Votes Cast
FOR Matter
Peter C.B. Bynoe 11,312,950 917,167 92.5%
Louis M. Forbes 12,137,119 92,998 99.2%
Kurtis Keeney 12,229,917 200 100%
J. Susan Monteith 10,669,815 1,560,302 87.2%
Andrew Oppenheim 12,219,325 10,792 99.9%
Ann Rooney 12,134,219 95,898 99.2%
Nathan Smith 12,220,525 9,592 99.9%

At the Meeting, a resolution re-appointing MNP LLP as auditor of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Trustees of the REIT to fix their remuneration, as more particularly described in the REIT’s management information circular dated March 14, 2024 (the “Circular”), was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 12,138,150 votes (99.2%) voting in favour of the resolution. In addition, a resolution in respect of the approval and confirmation of all unallocated awards issuable under the REIT’s omnibus equity incentive plan, as more particularly described in the Circular, was also passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 11,308,122 votes (92.5%) voting in favour of the resolution.

The REIT is also pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT’s approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 12,201,308 votes (99.8%) voting in favour of the ‘Say-on-Pay’ resolution.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390


Primary Logo

You just read:

Flagship Communities REIT Reports Voting Results From 2024 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more