"The Bizzics Way" by Chip Higgins Offers a Revolutionary Approach to Small Business Success

The Bizzics Way: Powering Your Small Business to Maximum Momentum.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, author, and banker Chip Higgins announces the release of his groundbreaking book, "The Bizzics Way: Powering Your Small Business to Maximum Momentum." This comprehensive guide applies the laws of physics to the realm of business, providing entrepreneurs with a practical roadmap to success that transcends corporate jargon and simplifies best practices.

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, "The Bizzics Way" promises to be your go-to resource for achieving the elusive goal of momentum in your business endeavors. Drawing on his decades of experience in commercial banking and entrepreneurship, Chip Higgins shares invaluable insights and actionable advice that can propel your business forward.

"The Bizzics Way" covers essential topics for small business success, including writing a business plan, hiring employees, securing funding, effective leadership, and customer engagement. Furthermore, the book provides access to valuable resources such as mission statement templates and marketing plans, ensuring entrepreneurs have the tools they need to thrive.

Dr. Nina J. Morel, Professor and Executive Director of Coaching and Leadership Development at Lipscomb University College of Business, praises Chip's commitment to business owners: "Chip Higgins has a heart for business owners, and his coaching, consulting, and mentoring over the years have proven invaluable to his many clients. Now, with this highly readable and engaging book, he offers the insights from forty years of banking experience to anyone who will read and apply the Bizzics tools to their business."

About Chip Higgins:

Chip Higgins, Middle Tennessee President of CapStar Bank and Founder of Bizzics, LLC, has dedicated his career to helping others achieve their business goals. With "The Bizzics Way," he brings his passion for simplifying business fundamentals and empowering entrepreneurs to a global audience.

Chip Higgins is a catalyst for small business achievement. With over three decades of experience in commercial banking and entrepreneurship, Chip has built a reputation for excellence and innovation that precedes him. Throughout his illustrious career, he has ascended to various leadership roles in regional banks, earning national accolades for banking excellence from esteemed institutions like Greenwich Associates.

Currently serving as the President of CapStar Bank and the Founder of Bizzics, LLC, Chip embodies a deep-seated commitment to fostering growth and prosperity for individuals and businesses alike. He has devoted his life to demystifying the complexities of business, facilitating the flow of innovative ideas, and coaching business owners to implement optimal solutions with precision.

Chip Higgins holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from Kenan-Flagler. Hailing from Winston-Salem, Chip now calls Franklin, TN, just south of Nashville, his home base, where he continues to live and work tirelessly to uplift and empower the small business community.