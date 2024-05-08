Washington State Red Cedar Log Mansion Near Seattle To Sell To The Highest Bidder Via Concierge Auctions

8100 428th Avenue SE, Snoqualmie, Seattle Area, WA 98065 8100 428th Avenue SE, Snoqualmie, Seattle Area, WA 98065 8100 428th Avenue SE, Snoqualmie, Seattle Area, WA 98065

Listed at $14 million, bidding for Rockwood Farm is set to open this June

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A custom-built Canadian Red Cedar log home, situated in the picturesque Snoqualmie region of Washington near Seattle, will be up for auction next month through Concierge Auctions. Presented in collaboration with Chad Zinda and Jeannette Westcott of Metropolist, Rockwood Farm, listed at $14 million, boasts 36-acres of stunning land featuring 800 feet of riverfront. Bidding is estimated to start between $3 million and $5.5 million and is set to open on 5 June and close on 19 June via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace.

Located at 8100 428th Ave SE, the remarkable property spans an impressive 13,550± square feet, seamlessly blending opulence with nature. Meticulously curated, every aspect has been designed to blend elegance with coziness across its seven bedrooms, six full baths, and four half baths. Exuding a distinctly rustic charm, the home is complemented by high ceilings and a blend of hardwood and stone floors that create a timeless appeal. Its gas and wood-burning fireplaces infuse the space with ambiance. The spacious primary bedroom serves as a serene sanctuary, boasting a massive ensuite bathroom and dressing room, providing a private retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Outdoors, the estate unfolds with an expansive patio offering panoramic views that stretch as far as the eye can see. A gated entry ensures privacy and security. Additional spaces cater to every desire, with an indoor pool, pool room kitchen and bar and hot tub providing year-round recreation and relaxation. The six-car garage ensures ample room for vehicles and storage.

"Every corner of this home speaks to its craftsmanship and serenity—it’s not just a house, but an embodiment of the beauty of Snoqualmie and a truly unique Pacific Northwest experience,” said Zinda. “Situated on a massive plot of land, this one-of-a-kind estate truly strikes a balance between refined living and the natural environment, combining the elements of clean air, clean water, and a beautiful property. We're looking forward to bringing this remarkable estate to auction—it's sure to be cherished by its next fortunate owner."

Snoqualmie, a beloved community in Washington state, seamlessly blends rural charm with urban convenience. Tucked within easy reach of both Seattle and Tacoma, this enchanting town offers a serene retreat while keeping city amenities within arm's reach. The majestic Snoqualmie Falls and winding trails are a destination. Residents and visitors alike enjoy leisurely strolls through the delightful downtown area where charming coffee shops, quaint bookstores, and vintage boutiques beckon. The region boasts numerous local breweries and wineries. Located just 40 minutes from Seattle, 45 minutes from Tacoma, and 1 hour from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Snoqualmie offers everything one could need.

8100 428th Ave SE is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

