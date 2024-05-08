Vital Energy Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Company sets quarterly total and oil production records with capital investments below expectations

First-Quarter 2024 Highlights

Execution of business plan and successful integration of acquired properties drove record production and higher-than-expected cash flows

Reported 1Q-24 net loss of $66.1 million, Adjusted Net Income 1 of $68.1 million and cash flows from operating activities of $158.6 million

of $68.1 million and cash flows from operating activities of $158.6 million Generated 1Q-24 Consolidated EBITDAX 1 of $301.3 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $43.3 million

of $301.3 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $43.3 million Reported record 1Q-24 total and oil production that exceeded the high-end of guidance, producing 124.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBOE/d") and 58.5 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBO/d"), respectively

Production outperformance attributed to a 20-well package of long-lateral wells in W. Glasscock County being completed ahead of schedule and outperforming initial production expectations

Drilled three horseshoe wells in Upton County, one of which is believed to have set an industry record with a total measured depth of 23,650'

Reported 1Q-24 capital investments of $217.9 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures

Issued $800.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 7.875% (subsequent to quarter end, issued an additional $200.0 million of these notes) and utilized proceeds in March and April 2024 to redeem all 10.125% notes due in 2028 and $197.6 million of 9.75% notes due 2030, resulting in annualized interest expense savings of $11 million

1Non-GAAP financial measure; please see supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

"We continued our trend of delivering strong financial and operational results while successfully integrating recent acquisitions," stated Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on capital-efficient development is driving sustainable gains in well productivity and lowering capital costs. Results in the Southern Delaware position we built last year are far exceeding industry results. Recent success drilling horseshoe wells in the Midland Basin is expected to significantly increase returns on a large portion of our inventory. Our team has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to identify accretive transactions and apply our operational practices to create long-term value, enhance cash flows and strengthen our balance sheet."

First-Quarter 2024 Financial and Operations Summary

Financial Results. The Company reported a net loss of $66.1 million, or $(1.87) per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of $68.1 million, or $1.84 per adjusted diluted share. Cash flows from operating activities were $158.6 million and Consolidated EBITDAX was $301.3 million.

Production. Vital Energy's first quarter total and oil production set Company records, averaging 124,719 BOE/d and 58,534 BO/d, respectively. Production volumes benefited from both accelerated timing and production outperformance from a 20-well package in W. Glasscock County and outperformance from a three-well package in Reeves County.

Capital Investments. Total capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, were $218 million. The Company turned-in-line ("TIL") 21 wells during the quarter, higher than forecast related to completions efficiencies on the W. Glasscock package. Investments included $185 million for drilling and completions, $17 million in infrastructure investments (including Vital Midstream Services), $9 million in other capitalized costs and $7 million in land, exploration and data related costs.

Operating Expenses. Lease operating expenses ("LOE") during the period were $9.32 per BOE. Higher LOE was primarily related to expenses for chemicals and water disposal on recently acquired properties in the Delaware Basin that were higher during the integration period.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses, excluding long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") and transaction expenses, for first-quarter 2024 were $2.11 per BOE. Cash LTIP expenses were $0.17 per BOE and reflected the increase in Vital Energy's common stock during the first quarter. Non-cash LTIP expenses were $0.28 per BOE.

Liquidity. At March 31, 2024, the Company had $265 million drawn on its $1.25 billion senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $423 million, which included proceeds from the issuance of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in first-quarter 2024. At May 3, 2024, $215 million was drawn on the senior secured credit facility and the Company had $72 million of cash and cash equivalents, subsequent to the redemption of and tender offers for senior unsecured notes due 2028 and 2030.

As of May 8, 2024, through the regular semi-annual redetermination process, the Company's lenders have reaffirmed the senior secured credit facility's $1.5 billion borrowing base and increased the elected commitment to $1.35 billion from $1.25 billion.

2024 Outlook

Production. The Company reiterated its full-year 2024 total and oil production guidance of 116.5 - 121.5 MBOE/d and 55.0 - 59.0 MBO/d, respectively. Production is expected to be weighted to the first half of the year as approximately 60% of expected TIL's are scheduled for the first half of 2024.

Capital Investments. Full-year 2024 capital investments guidance is unchanged at $750 - $850 million, with development activity moderating in the second-half of the year.

Operating Expenses. LOE for full-year 2024 is expected to average $8.85 per BOE, benefiting, beginning in the second-quarter 2024, from lower chemical and water disposal costs on recently acquired properties. LOE is expected to average $8.50 per BOE in the second half of 2024 through improved chemical management across both basins, further centralizing surface investments and increased use of a Vital Energy-owned water system.

Second-Quarter 2024 Guidance

During the second quarter of 2024, Vital Energy plans to operate four drilling rigs and two completions crews, and TIL 24 wells. The table below reflects the Company's guidance for production and capital investments for second-quarter 2024.

2Q-24E Total production (MBOE/d) 122.0 - 126.0 Oil production (MBO/d) 56.0 - 60.0 Capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions ($ MM) $225 - $250

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for select revenue and expense items for second-quarter 2024.

2Q-24E Average sales price realizations (excluding derivatives): Oil (% of WTI) 102% NGL (% of WTI) 16% Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) (3)% Net settlements received (paid) for matured commodity derivatives ($ MM): Oil $(25) NGL $(1) Natural gas $18 Selected average costs & expenses: Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $8.90 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenues) 6.30% Oil transportation and marketing expenses ($/BOE) $1.00 Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses ($/BOE) $0.35 General and administrative expenses (excluding LTIP and transaction expenses, $/BOE) $1.95 General and administrative expenses (LTIP cash, $/BOE) $0.10 General and administrative expenses (LTIP non-cash, $/BOE) $0.30 Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($/BOE) $14.75

Vital Energy, Inc.

Selected operating data Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 5,327 3,467 NGL (MBbl) 2,934 1,849 Natural gas (MMcf) 18,534 11,529 Oil equivalent (MBOE)(1)(2) 11,349 7,237 Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/d)(2) 124,719 80,416 Average daily oil sales volumes (Bbl/d)(2) 58,534 38,522 Average sales prices(2): Oil ($/Bbl)(3) $ 78.06 $ 76.94 NGL ($/Bbl)(3) $ 16.05 $ 17.85 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(3) $ 0.98 $ 1.57 Average sales price ($/BOE)(3) $ 42.39 $ 43.91 Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 74.95 $ 76.82 NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 15.92 $ 17.85 Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(4) $ 1.41 $ 1.45 Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(4) $ 41.60 $ 43.67 Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold(2): Lease operating expenses $ 9.32 $ 6.93 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.70 2.84 Oil transportation and marketing expenses 0.87 1.51 Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses 0.21 — General and administrative (excluding LTIP and transaction expenses) 2.11 3.02 Total selected operating expenses $ 15.21 $ 14.30 General and administrative (LTIP): LTIP cash $ 0.17 $ 0.13 LTIP non-cash $ 0.28 $ 0.31 General and administrative (transaction expenses) $ 0.03 $ 0.12 Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 14.64 $ 11.99

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) BOE is calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) The numbers presented are calculated based on actual amounts and may not recalculate using the rounded numbers presented in the table above.

(3) Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.

(4) Price reflects the after-effects of the Company's commodity derivative transactions on its average sales prices. The Company's calculation of such after-effects includes settlements of matured commodity derivatives during the respective periods.





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated balance sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 423,325 $ 14,061 Accounts receivable, net 290,248 238,773 Derivatives 7,929 99,336 Other current assets 24,395 18,749 Total current assets 745,897 370,919 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method: Evaluated properties 12,100,933 11,799,155 Unevaluated properties not being depleted 190,387 195,457 Less: accumulated depletion and impairment (7,925,773 ) (7,764,697 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 4,365,547 4,229,915 Midstream and other fixed assets, net 130,918 130,293 Property and equipment, net 4,496,465 4,360,208 Derivatives 34,898 51,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 144,667 144,900 Deferred income taxes 205,760 188,836 Other noncurrent assets, net 34,214 33,647 Total assets $ 5,661,901 $ 5,149,581 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 150,756 $ 159,892 Accrued capital expenditures 108,546 91,937 Undistributed revenue and royalties 181,442 194,307 Derivatives 35,567 — Operating lease liabilities 75,122 70,651 Other current liabilities 57,902 78,802 Total current liabilities 609,335 595,589 Long-term debt, net 2,097,044 1,609,424 Asset retirement obligations 83,039 81,680 Operating lease liabilities 66,791 71,343 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,888 6,288 Total liabilities 2,863,097 2,364,324 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 1,575,376 and 595,104 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 16 6 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized, and 36,660,995 and 35,413,551 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 367 354 Additional paid-in capital 3,813,430 3,733,775 Accumulated deficit (1,015,009 ) (948,878 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,798,804 2,785,257 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,661,901 $ 5,149,581





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of operations Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenues: Oil sales $ 415,784 $ 266,731 NGL sales 47,075 33,006 Natural gas sales 18,245 18,074 Sales of purchased oil — 13,851 Other operating revenues 1,235 845 Total revenues 482,339 332,507 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 105,728 50,181 Production and ad valorem taxes 30,614 20,531 Oil transportation and marketing expenses 9,833 10,915 Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses 2,376 — Costs of purchased oil — 14,167 General and administrative 29,356 25,930 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 166,107 86,779 Other operating expenses, net 1,018 1,484 Total costs and expenses 345,032 209,987 Gain on disposal of assets, net 130 237 Operating income 137,437 122,757 Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (152,147 ) 20,490 Interest expense (43,421 ) (28,554 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (25,814 ) — Other income, net 2,065 854 Total non-operating expense, net (219,317 ) (7,210 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (81,880 ) 115,547 Income tax benefit (expense) 15,749 (1,607 ) Net income (loss) (66,131 ) 113,940 Preferred stock dividends (349 ) — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (66,480 ) $ 113,940 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.87 ) $ 6.93 Diluted $ (1.87 ) $ 6.89 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,566 16,431 Diluted 35,566 16,545





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of cash flows Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (66,131 ) $ 113,940 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 3,501 2,572 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 166,107 86,779 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 152,147 (20,490 ) Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (9,000 ) (2,343 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 25,814 — Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (16,924 ) 276 Other, net 5,402 2,147 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (51,475 ) 13,961 Other current assets (5,646 ) (7,464 ) Other noncurrent assets, net (357 ) 2,345 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,064 ) (10,693 ) Undistributed revenue and royalties (12,865 ) (11,825 ) Other current liabilities (21,347 ) (48,650 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (1,572 ) (4,430 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 158,590 116,125 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net (4,380 ) — Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (195,372 ) (165,042 ) Midstream and other fixed assets (5,085 ) (2,771 ) Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 125 2,175 Other, net (952 ) 2,035 Net cash used in investing activities (205,664 ) (163,603 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 130,000 95,000 Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility — (45,000 ) Issuance of senior unsecured notes 800,000 — Extinguishment of debt (453,518 ) — Stock exchanged for tax withholding (3,411 ) (2,459 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (15,721 ) — Other, net (1,012 ) (492 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 456,338 47,049 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 409,264 (429 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 14,061 44,435 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 423,325 $ 44,006





Vital Energy, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of liquidity or financial performance, but rather should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and transaction expenses related to non-budgeted acquisitions, less capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Management believes Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,590 $ 116,125 Less: Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (102,326 ) (66,756 ) General and administrative (transaction expenses) (332 ) (861 ) Cash flows from operating activities before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and transaction expenses related to non-budgeted acquisitions 261,248 183,742 Less capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs: Oil and natural gas properties(1) 213,265 184,114 Midstream and other fixed assets(1) 4,635 3,530 Total capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs 217,900 187,644 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 43,348 $ (3,902 )

_____________________________________________________________________________

(1) Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, organizational restructuring expenses, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income taxes, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (66,131 ) $ 113,940 Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 152,147 (20,490 ) Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (9,000 ) (1,763 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration — 1,455 Gain on disposal of assets, net (130 ) (237 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 25,814 — Income tax (benefit) expense (15,749 ) 1,607 General and administrative (transaction expenses) 332 861 Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 87,283 95,373 Adjusted income tax expense(1) (19,202 ) (20,982 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 68,081 $ 74,391 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.87 ) $ 6.93 Diluted $ (1.87 ) $ 6.89 Adjusted Net Income per common share: Basic $ 1.91 $ 4.53 Diluted $ 1.91 $ 4.50 Adjusted diluted $ 1.84 $ 4.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,566 16,431 Diluted 35,566 16,545 Adjusted diluted 36,922 16,545

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Consolidated EBITDAX

Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, organizational restructuring expenses, gains or losses on disposal of assets, mark-to-market on derivatives, accretion expense, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Consolidated EBITDAX provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Consolidated EBITDAX does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Consolidated EBITDAX is useful to an investor because this measure:

is used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period by removing the effect of the Company's capital structure from the Company's operating structure; and

is used by management for various purposes, including (i) as a measure of operating performance, (ii) as a measure of compliance under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, (iii) in presentations to the board of directors and (iv) as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.



There are significant limitations to the use of Consolidated EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss and the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies due to the different methods of calculating Consolidated EBITDAX, or similarly titled measures, reported by different companies. The Company is subject to financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, one of which establishes a maximum permitted ratio of Net Debt, as defined in the Senior Secured Credit Facility, to Consolidated EBITDAX. See Note 7 in the 2023 Annual Report for additional discussion of the financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility. Additional information on Consolidated EBITDAX can be found in the Company's Eleventh Amendment to the Senior Secured Credit Facility, as filed with the SEC on September 13, 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (66,131 ) $ 113,940 Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 3,501 2,572 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 166,107 86,779 (Gain) on disposal of assets, net (130 ) (237 ) Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 152,147 (20,490 ) Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (9,000 ) (1,763 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration — 1,455 Accretion expense 1,020 899 Interest expense 43,421 28,554 Loss extinguishment of debt, net 25,814 — Income tax (benefit) expense (15,749 ) 1,607 General and administrative (transaction expenses) 332 861 Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 301,332 $ 214,177

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,590 $ 116,125 Plus: Interest expense 43,421 28,554 Current income tax expense 1,175 1,331 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 102,326 66,756 General and administrative (transaction expenses) 332 861 Settlements received for contingent consideration — 1,455 Other, net (4,512 ) (905 ) Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 301,332 $ 214,177

