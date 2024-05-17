B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN CALIFORNIA
Kenny Timmering Joins as Partner in South Orange County, Ca
It’s exciting to see the vast growth the firm has realized to this point and witness the multiple businesses the firm has helped scale, grow, and transition to new ownership when ready.”ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Kenny has joined as Partner. He is based in South Orange County, California, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Kenny is a skilled executive with over 20 years of deep financial and operational experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Aspyr Holdings and the YMCA of Orange County. In addition, Kenny was the Vice President of Finance and acting CFO of West Dermatology where he played a strategic role leading the company through a successul exit to Sun Capital. Prior to that, Kenny was a senior level executive at UFC Gym and Smile Brands, Inc.. Kenny has several accomplishments, including CFO of the Year Nominee for Orange County (2022), an active California CPA and an Arthur Andersen alum.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Kenny has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished, and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Kenny, “I’m looking forward to joining B2B CFO® and working with the other Partners across the country. It’s exciting to see the vast growth the firm has realized to this point and witness the multiple businesses the firm has helped scale, grow, and transition to new ownership when ready.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Kenny, visit b2bcfo.com/kenny-timmering.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
Kenny Timmering
B2B CFO®
kennytimmering@b2bcfo.com