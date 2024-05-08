Unified Labour Front: Nova Scotia Teachers' Union Joins Canadian Labour Congress

Bruske: This signifies another pivotal moment in the growth and solidarity of Canada's labour movement.



OTTAWA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is pleased to announce the official affiliation of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) through the National Association of Teachers, marking the expansion and unity of Canada's labour movement.

With a diverse membership base, the NSTU is home to over 10,000 active members, consisting of educators from Primary to Grade 12 in public schools, as well as teachers from the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority.

As an organization deeply rooted in its commitment to educational excellence and professional development, the NSTU advocates for the rights and welfare of teachers while striving to create an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning.

“The NSTU’s affiliation with the broader labour movement is another example of the growth and solidarity of Canada’s unions. Workers across Canada stand united in their fight for the rights and dignity of all workers, including teachers. We’re proud to welcome them onboard,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen provincial governments attempt to undermine teachers, erode public education systems by reducing funding, weaken teachers' unions and public boards, and trample queer and trans children’s rights to privacy and safety in schools.

“Recognizing the critical role educators play in shaping our society and supporting children throughout Nova Scotia, it’s important that we value their contributions, recognize their professionalism and promote the recruitment and retention of qualified teachers,” added Bruske.

“The NSTU has been grateful for the support and solidarity it has received from other unions across the province as we work to address the growing challenges facing our public school system,” says NSTU President Ryan Lutes. “Strengthening the bonds with other unions through the CLC is crucial to our efforts in advocating for safe and healthy learning environments for students and their teachers.”

Canada's unions lead the charge in making transformative change for workers and families through advocacy and organizing.

NSTU joins a united labour movement of over 50 national and international unions under the CLC umbrella, collectively advocating for over three million workers.

