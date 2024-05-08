StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Quarterly Operating Revenues of $818.2 million, up 16%



Quarterly Net Income of $53.1 million, ROE of 14.0%

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.63 per share, up 25%

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Sean M. O’Connor, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We are reporting solid results for our second fiscal quarter due in large part to the diversification of both our product offering and client base, with net income of $53.1 million, up 27% versus the prior year quarter, and diluted EPS of $1.63, representing a 14.0% return on equity for the quarter and 17.4% for the trailing twelve months. These results included $9.1 million in unrealized losses, or approximately $0.20 per share, on derivative positions held against precious metals inventories carried at cost, which are short term in nature and will be reversed in subsequent quarters when these inventories are sold. We are well-positioned to continue to deliver superior returns to our shareholders in the future.”

StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials

Consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Upon filing, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2024 2023 %

Change 2024 2023 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 21,321.9 $ 15,506.2 38 % $ 40,142.8 $ 27,909.6 44 % Principal gains, net 281.8 256.6 10 % 575.6 510.8 13 % Commission and clearing fees 136.2 130.7 4 % 265.9 248.7 7 % Consulting, management, and account fees 40.2 40.7 (1 )% 78.7 80.5 (2 )% Interest income 326.0 226.8 44 % 616.1 423.0 46 % Total revenues 22,106.1 16,161.0 37 % 41,679.1 29,172.6 43 % Cost of sales of physical commodities 21,287.9 15,456.6 38 % 40,076.7 27,813.4 44 % Operating revenues 818.2 704.4 16 % 1,602.4 1,359.2 18 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 78.5 69.2 13 % 152.8 136.5 12 % Introducing broker commissions 42.0 42.2 — % 81.1 79.0 3 % Interest expense 259.2 178.7 45 % 495.2 333.0 49 % Interest expense on corporate funding 16.2 14.9 9 % 29.4 29.3 — % Net operating revenues 422.3 399.4 6 % 843.9 781.4 8 % Compensation and other expenses: Variable compensation and benefits 123.7 121.8 2 % 245.6 240.3 2 % Fixed compensation and benefits 110.7 110.7 — % 206.9 191.2 8 % Trading systems and market information 19.4 17.8 9 % 38.1 35.5 7 % Professional fees 19.3 11.3 71 % 35.0 27.2 29 % Non-trading technology and support 18.0 16.2 11 % 34.9 31.0 13 % Occupancy and equipment rental 13.6 10.6 28 % 21.3 19.5 9 % Selling and marketing 15.6 14.2 10 % 27.3 27.1 1 % Travel and business development 7.1 5.8 22 % 14.2 11.5 23 % Communications 2.3 2.1 10 % 4.5 4.3 5 % Depreciation and amortization 12.3 13.1 (6 )% 23.5 25.8 (9 )% Bad debts (recoveries), net (0.4 ) 3.0 n/m (0.7 ) 3.7 n/m Other 15.3 15.3 — % 32.2 34.7 (7 )% Total compensation and other expenses 356.9 341.9 4 % 682.8 651.8 5 % Gain on acquisition and other gain 6.9 — n/m 6.9 23.5 (71 )% Income before tax 72.3 57.5 26 % 168.0 153.1 10 % Income tax expense 19.2 15.8 22 % 45.8 34.8 32 % Net income $ 53.1 $ 41.7 27 % $ 122.2 $ 118.3 3 % Earnings per share:(1) Basic $ 1.68 $ 1.35 24 % $ 3.88 $ 3.85 1 % Diluted $ 1.63 $ 1.30 25 % $ 3.76 $ 3.71 1 % Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:(1) Basic 30,473,856 29,895,041 2 % 30,352,824 29,775,078 2 % Diluted 31,498,943 30,931,792 2 % 31,373,739 30,830,870 2 % Return on equity (“ROE”) 14.0 % 13.8 % 16.7 % 20.4 % ROE on tangible book value 14.8 % 14.9 % 17.7 % 22.1 % n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage





(1 ) On November 24, 2023, the Company effected a three-for-two stock dividend to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2023. The stock split increased the number of shares of common stock outstanding. All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for the stock split.





The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Segment operating revenues represented by: Commercial $ 200.5 $ 220.1 (9 )% $ 398.9 $ 402.5 (1 )% Institutional 463.4 362.5 28 % 899.1 706.0 27 % Retail 102.0 78.6 30 % 194.5 149.1 30 % Payments 49.3 49.8 (1 )% 109.9 105.2 4 % Corporate 14.4 2.5 476 % 23.6 15.3 54 % Eliminations (11.4 ) (9.1 ) 25 % (23.6 ) (18.9 ) 25 % Operating revenues $ 818.2 $ 704.4 16 % $ 1,602.4 $ 1,359.2 18 %

The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Segment income represented by: Commercial $ 85.6 $ 102.9 (17 )% $ 172.8 $ 185.7 (7 )% Institutional 61.3 55.8 10 % 126.5 117.8 7 % Retail 33.2 4.8 592 % 61.9 0.6 n/m Payments 24.6 15.9 55 % 59.6 48.2 24 % Total segment income $ 204.7 $ 179.4 14 % $ 420.8 $ 352.3 19 % Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax: Segment income $ 204.7 $ 179.4 14 % $ 420.8 $ 352.3 19 % Net operating revenues (loss) within Corporate(1) (12.8 ) (21.8 ) (41 )% (28.4 ) (32.9 ) (14 )% Overhead costs and expenses (119.6 ) (100.1 ) 19 % (224.4 ) (189.8 ) 18 % Gain on acquisition — — — % — 23.5 (100 )% Income before tax $ 72.3 $ 57.5 26 % $ 168.0 $ 153.1 10 %





(1 ) Includes interest expense on corporate funding.





Key Operating Metrics

The tables below present operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 111.7 $ 110.5 1 % $ 220.9 $ 210.3 5 % Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives 53.0 57.9 (8 )% 97.5 100.4 (3 )% Securities 340.7 249.2 37 % 656.9 483.3 36 % FX / Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts 80.3 61.8 30 % 154.9 110.6 40 % Payments 48.4 48.5 — % 107.8 102.7 5 % Physical contracts 45.9 54.1 (15 )% 97.3 113.8 (14 )% Interest / fees earned on client balances 104.2 103.4 1 % 202.6 189.6 7 % Other 31.0 25.6 21 % 64.5 52.1 24 % Corporate 14.4 2.5 476 % 23.6 15.3 54 % Eliminations (11.4 ) (9.1 ) 25 % (23.6 ) (18.9 ) 25 % $ 818.2 $ 704.4 16 % $ 1,602.4 $ 1,359.2 18 % Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 53,805 41,588 29 % 104,563 81,787 28 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract(1) $ 1.98 $ 2.54 (22 )% $ 2.01 $ 2.42 (17 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 6,064 $ 7,222 (16 )% $ 6,117 $ 7,722 (21 )% OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 810 858 (6 )% 1,625 1,576 3 % OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 65.66 $ 67.94 (3 )% $ 60.28 $ 64.37 (6 )% Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions) $ 7,473 $ 5,759 30 % $ 6,838 $ 4,995 37 % Securities rate per million (“RPM”)(2) $ 239 $ 282 (15 )% $ 265 $ 341 (22 )% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,047 $ 1,374 (24 )% $ 1,054 $ 1,455 (28 )% FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 10,453 $ 13,490 (23 )% $ 10,685 $ 13,160 (19 )% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 120 $ 72 67 % $ 114 $ 67 70 % Payments ADV (millions) $ 64 $ 65 (2 )% $ 69 $ 70 (1 )% Payments RPM $ 12,327 $ 11,916 3 % $ 12,453 $ 11,655 7 %





(1 ) Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2 ) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.





Interest expense

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Interest expense attributable to: Trading activities: Institutional dealer in fixed income securities $ 198.0 $ 119.4 66 % $ 370.1 $ 215.7 72 % Securities borrowing 14.0 8.3 69 % 28.6 16.2 77 % Client balances on deposit 31.4 37.2 (16 )% 67.7 73.7 (8 )% Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments 15.8 13.8 14 % 28.8 27.4 5 % 259.2 178.7 45 % 495.2 333.0 49 % Corporate funding 16.2 14.9 9 % 29.4 29.3 — % Total interest expense $ 275.4 $ 193.6 42 % $ 524.6 $ 362.3 45 %

Variable vs. Fixed Expenses

The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 % of

Total 2023 % of

Total 2024 % of

Total 2023 % of

Total Variable compensation and benefits $ 123.7 26 % $ 121.8 27 % $ 245.6 27 % $ 240.3 28 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 78.5 16 % 69.2 15 % 152.8 16 % 136.5 16 % Introducing broker commissions 42.0 9 % 42.2 9 % 81.1 9 % 79.0 9 % Total variable expenses 244.2 51 % 233.2 51 % 479.5 52 % 455.8 53 % Fixed compensation and benefits 110.7 23 % 110.7 24 % 206.9 23 % 191.2 22 % Other fixed expenses 122.9 26 % 106.4 24 % 231.0 25 % 216.6 25 % Bad debts (recoveries), net (0.4 ) — % 3.0 1 % (0.7 ) — % 3.7 — % Total non-variable expenses 233.2 49 % 220.1 49 % 437.2 48 % 411.5 47 % Total non-interest expenses $ 477.4 100 % $ 453.3 100 % $ 916.7 100 % $ 867.3 100 %

Impact of the Gain on Acquisition and Related Amortization

The Company acquired CDI-Societe Cotonniere De Distribution S.A (“CDI”), based in Switzerland, effective October 31, 2022. The results of the six months ended March 31, 2023 include a non-taxable gain of $23.5 million related to the acquisition. The results of the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets from this acquisition.

The Company acquired Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. effective August 1, 2020. The results of the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets from this acquisition.

When evaluating acquisitions, management considers the gain on acquisition and the amortization expense related to the intangible assets identified and recorded as part of these acquisitions.

The following table presents income before tax, income tax expense, and net income as reported in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The table also presents adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, and adjusted net income, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The “adjusted” non-GAAP financial measures reflect each item after removing the impact of the gain on acquisition and the related amortization expense of the intangible assets for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Management believes that presenting our results excluding the gain on acquisition and the amortization expense related to the intangible assets identified and recorded as part of these acquisitions is meaningful, as it increases the comparability of period-to-period results.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change As reported, GAAP: Income before tax $ 72.3 $ 57.5 26 % $ 168.0 $ 153.1 10 % Income tax expense 19.2 15.8 22 % 45.8 34.8 32 % Net income $ 53.1 $ 41.7 27 % $ 122.2 $ 118.3 3 % Return on equity 14.0 % 13.8 % 0.2 % 16.7 % 20.4 % (3.7 )% Adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) Adjusted income before tax $ 73.5 $ 60.5 21 % $ 170.5 $ 135.6 26 % Adjusted income tax expense 19.5 16.7 17 % 46.5 36.5 27 % Adjusted net income $ 54.0 $ 43.8 23 % $ 124.0 $ 99.1 25 % Adjusted return on equity 14.3 % 14.5 % (0.2 )% 17.0 % 17.1 % (0.1 )%





(1 ) Adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, and adjusted return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts listed above is provided in Appendix A.





Segment Information

Segment income is calculated as net contribution less non-variable direct segment costs. These non-variable direct expenses include trader base compensation and benefits, operational charges, trading systems and market information, professional fees, travel and business development, communications, bad debts, trade errors and direct marketing expenses.

Segment income is used by our chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) as the primary measure of segment profit or loss in the evaluation for each of our operating segments. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we revised our method of allocating certain overhead costs to our operating segments, and, beginning in the three months ended December 31, 2023, the CODM also uses ‘Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs’ as an additional segment measure of our segments’ financial performance. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes the costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses. The measure of segment profit or loss most consistent with the corresponding amounts in the consolidated financial statements is segment income.

In the accompanying segment tables, ‘Allocation of overhead costs’ has been added beneath ‘Segment income’, which reconciles the segment income measure to the segment income, less allocation of overhead costs measure for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024.

Segment Results

Our business activities are managed through four operating segments, including Commercial, Institutional, Retail and Payments.

The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Commercial

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 21,310.0 $ 15,279.3 39 % $ 40,119.5 $ 27,428.7 46 % Principal gains, net 73.7 74.9 (2 )% 150.8 144.6 4 % Commission and clearing fees 47.0 44.5 6 % 91.3 83.3 10 % Consulting, management and account fees 7.1 6.4 11 % 12.9 12.9 — % Interest income 41.3 45.6 (9 )% 82.6 74.7 11 % Total revenues 21,479.1 15,450.7 39 % 40,457.1 27,744.2 46 % Cost of sales of physical commodities 21,278.6 15,230.6 40 % 40,058.2 27,341.7 47 % Operating revenues 200.5 220.1 (9 )% 398.9 402.5 (1 )% Transaction-based clearing expenses 16.9 14.6 16 % 32.7 27.8 18 % Introducing broker commissions 10.9 9.9 10 % 21.3 17.4 22 % Interest expense 8.5 10.5 (19 )% 17.3 19.5 (11 )% Net operating revenues 164.2 185.1 (11 )% 327.6 337.8 (3 )% Variable direct compensation and benefits 44.9 44.2 2 % 81.9 81.2 1 % Net contribution 119.3 140.9 (15 )% 245.7 256.6 (4 )% Fixed compensation and benefits 16.5 16.3 1 % 32.0 30.0 7 % Other fixed expenses 24.0 19.3 24 % 47.8 38.0 26 % Bad debts (recoveries), net 0.1 2.4 (96 )% — 2.9 (100 )% Non-variable direct expenses 40.6 38.0 7 % 79.8 70.9 13 % Other gain 6.9 — n/m 6.9 — n/m Segment income 85.6 102.9 (17 )% 172.8 185.7 (7 )% Allocation of overhead costs(1) 8.9 — n/m 17.7 — n/m Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 76.7 $ 102.9 n/m $ 155.1 $ 185.7 n/m





(1 ) Includes an allocation of certain overhead costs to our operating segments as noted above for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. These allocations will be provided on an ongoing basis but have not been calculated for comparable periods.





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 59.1 $ 61.0 (3 )% $ 118.5 $ 114.8 3 % OTC derivatives 53.0 57.9 (8 )% 97.5 100.4 (3 )% Physical contracts 43.9 51.9 (15 )% 94.5 105.6 (11 )% Interest / fees earned on client balances 38.1 43.4 (12 )% 75.3 69.5 8 % Other 6.4 5.9 8 % 13.1 12.2 7 % $ 200.5 $ 220.1 (9 )% $ 398.9 $ 402.5 (1 )% Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 9,635 8,625 12 % 19,157 16,511 16 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract(1) $ 5.91 $ 6.97 (15 )% $ 5.94 $ 6.75 (12 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 1,684 $ 1,971 (15 )% $ 1,692 $ 2,053 (18 )% Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 810 858 (6 )% 1,625 1,576 3 % OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 65.66 $ 67.94 (3 )% $ 60.28 $ 64.37 (6 )%





(1 ) Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.





Institutional

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — $ — — % $ — $ — — % Principal gains, net 97.6 89.1 10 % 200.8 190.3 6 % Commission and clearing fees 74.8 72.9 3 % 148.1 140.4 5 % Consulting, management and account fees 17.7 18.8 (6 )% 35.0 35.6 (2 )% Interest income 273.3 181.7 50 % 515.2 339.7 52 % Total revenues 463.4 362.5 28 % 899.1 706.0 27 % Cost of sales of physical commodities — — — % — — — % Operating revenues 463.4 362.5 28 % 899.1 706.0 27 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 56.0 48.3 16 % 108.9 95.3 14 % Introducing broker commissions 8.0 10.1 (21 )% 15.7 18.7 (16 )% Interest expense 249.6 166.2 50 % 476.1 310.9 53 % Net operating revenues 149.8 137.9 9 % 298.4 281.1 6 % Variable direct compensation and benefits 47.3 48.6 (3 )% 95.7 97.2 (2 )% Net contribution 102.5 89.3 15 % 202.7 183.9 10 % Fixed compensation and benefits 20.4 16.1 27 % 36.8 28.8 28 % Other fixed expenses 22.2 17.3 28 % 41.2 37.3 10 % Bad debts (recoveries), net (1.4 ) 0.1 n/m (1.8 ) — n/m Non-variable direct expenses 41.2 33.5 23 % 76.2 66.1 15 % Segment income 61.3 55.8 10 % $ 126.5 $ 117.8 7 % Allocation of overhead costs(1) 13.3 — n/m 26.1 — n/m Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 48.0 $ 55.8 n/m $ 100.4 $ 117.8 n/m





(1 ) Includes an allocation of certain overhead costs to our operating segments as noted above for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. These allocations will be provided on an ongoing basis but have not been calculated for comparable periods.





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 52.6 $ 49.5 6 % $ 102.4 $ 95.5 7 % Securities 314.9 226.8 39 % 608.5 439.8 38 % FX contracts 7.6 9.3 (18 )% 15.6 18.5 (16 )% Interest / fees earned on client balances 65.4 59.2 10 % 125.9 118.5 6 % Other 22.9 17.7 29 % 46.7 33.7 39 % $ 463.4 $ 362.5 28 % $ 899.1 $ 706.0 27 % Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 44,170 32,964 34 % 85,406 65,276 31 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract(1) $ 1.12 $ 1.38 (19 )% $ 1.12 $ 1.33 (16 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 4,380 $ 5,251 (17 )% $ 4,425 $ 5,669 (22 )% Securities ADV (millions) $ 7,473 $ 5,759 30 % $ 6,838 $ 4,995 37 % Securities RPM(2) $ 239 $ 282 (15 )% $ 265 $ 341 (22 )% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,047 $ 1,374 (24 )% $ 1,054 $ 1,455 (28 )% FX contracts ADV (millions) $ 4,065 $ 5,080 (20 )% $ 4,017 $ 4,974 (19 )% FX contracts RPM $ 30 $ 29 3 % $ 32 $ 30 7 %





(1 ) Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2 ) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.





Retail

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 11.9 $ 226.9 (95 )% $ 23.3 $ 480.9 (95 )% Principal gains, net 61.8 43.3 43 % 117.4 75.1 56 % Commission and clearing fees 13.7 11.9 15 % 24.9 22.6 10 % Consulting, management and account fees 13.9 12.7 9 % 28.0 27.6 1 % Interest income 10.0 9.8 2 % 19.4 14.6 33 % Total revenues 111.3 304.6 (63 )% 213.0 620.8 (66 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities 9.3 226.0 (96 )% 18.5 471.7 (96 )% Operating revenues 102.0 78.6 30 % 194.5 149.1 30 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 3.5 4.7 (26 )% 7.0 10.0 (30 )% Introducing broker commissions 22.4 21.7 3 % 42.8 41.9 2 % Interest expense 1.8 1.4 29 % 3.4 2.5 36 % Net operating revenues 74.3 50.8 46 % 141.3 94.7 49 % Variable direct compensation and benefits 4.4 2.4 83 % 8.8 7.1 24 % Net contribution 69.9 48.4 44 % 132.5 87.6 51 % Fixed compensation and benefits 11.3 11.0 3 % 21.6 24.2 (11 )% Other fixed expenses 25.4 32.1 (21 )% 48.9 62.0 (21 )% Bad debts, net of recoveries — 0.5 (100 )% 0.1 0.8 (88 )% Non-variable direct expenses 36.7 43.6 (16 )% 70.6 87.0 (19 )% Segment income 33.2 4.8 592 % 61.9 0.6 n/m Allocation of overhead costs(1) 12.0 — n/m 23.5 — n/m Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 21.2 $ 4.8 n/m $ 38.4 $ 0.6 n/m





(1 ) Includes an allocation of certain overhead costs to our operating segments as noted above for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. These allocations will be provided on an ongoing basis but have not been calculated for comparable periods.





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Securities $ 25.8 $ 22.4 15 % $ 48.4 $ 43.5 11 % FX / CFD contracts 72.7 52.5 38 % 139.3 92.1 51 % Physical contracts 2.0 2.2 (9 )% 2.8 8.2 (66 )% Interest / fees earned on client balances 0.7 0.8 (13 )% 1.4 1.6 (13 )% Other 0.8 0.7 14 % 2.6 3.7 (30 )% $ 102.0 $ 78.6 30 % $ 194.5 $ 149.1 30 % Volumes and Other Select Data: FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 6,388 $ 8,411 (24 )% $ 6,668 $ 8,186 (19 )% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 177 $ 97 82 % $ 164 $ 90 82 %





Payments

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — $ — — % $ — $ — — % Principal gains, net 46.5 46.7 — % 104.0 99.3 5 % Commission and clearing fees 1.4 1.8 (22 )% 2.9 3.4 (15 )% Consulting, management, account fees 0.8 0.8 — % 1.7 1.8 (6 )% Interest income 0.6 0.5 20 % 1.3 0.7 86 % Total revenues 49.3 49.8 (1 )% 109.9 105.2 4 % Cost of sales of physical commodities — — — % — — — % Operating revenues 49.3 49.8 (1 )% 109.9 105.2 4 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 1.7 1.8 (6 )% 3.5 3.4 3 % Introducing broker commissions 0.7 0.5 40 % 1.3 1.0 30 % Interest expense 0.1 0.1 — % 0.1 0.1 — % Net operating revenues 46.8 47.4 (1 )% 105.0 100.7 4 % Variable compensation and benefits 9.5 9.3 2 % 20.1 20.5 (2 )% Net contribution 37.3 38.1 (2 )% 84.9 80.2 6 % Fixed compensation and benefits 7.3 17.6 (59 )% 14.6 23.1 (37 )% Other fixed expenses 4.5 4.6 (2 )% 9.7 8.9 9 % Bad debts 0.9 — n/m 1.0 — n/m Total non-variable direct expenses 12.7 22.2 (43 )% 25.3 32.0 (21 )% Segment income 24.6 15.9 55 % 59.6 48.2 24 % Allocation of overhead costs(1) 5.2 — n/m 10.3 — n/m Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 19.4 $ 15.9 n/m $ 49.3 $ 48.2 n/m





(1 ) Includes an allocation of certain overhead costs to our operating segments as noted above for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. These allocations will be provided on an ongoing basis but have not been calculated for comparable periods.





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Payments $ 48.4 $ 48.5 — % $ 107.8 $ 102.7 5 % Other 0.9 1.3 (31 )% 2.1 2.5 (16 )% $ 49.3 $ 49.8 (1 )% $ 109.9 $ 105.2 4 % Volumes and Other Select Data: Payments ADV (millions) $ 64 $ 65 (2 )% $ 69 $ 70 (1 )% Payments RPM $ 12,327 $ 11,916 3 % $ 12,453 $ 11,655 7 %

Overhead Costs and Expenses

We incur overhead costs and expenses, including certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities. The following table provides information regarding overhead costs and expenses.

In addition, for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, the table provides information regarding the allocation of a portion of these costs to the aforementioned operating segments. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Compensation and benefits: Variable compensation and benefits $ 16.4 $ 16.0 2 % $ 35.8 $ 31.5 14 % Fixed compensation and benefits 48.7 43.7 11 % 89.3 73.6 21 % 65.1 59.7 9 % 125.1 105.1 19 % Other expenses: Occupancy and equipment rental 13.1 10.4 26 % 20.4 19.2 6 % Non-trading technology and support 13.6 11.3 20 % 26.6 20.9 27 % Professional fees 8.3 4.7 77 % 15.8 12.5 26 % Depreciation and amortization 6.1 5.7 7 % 11.6 11.4 2 % Communications 1.6 1.5 7 % 3.2 3.1 3 % Selling and marketing 4.3 1.1 291 % 5.6 2.0 180 % Trading systems and market information 1.5 1.6 (6 )% 3.2 3.7 (14 )% Travel and business development 2.1 1.0 110 % 3.8 2.6 46 % Other 3.9 3.1 26 % 9.1 9.3 (2 )% 54.5 40.4 35 % 99.3 84.7 17 % Overhead costs and expenses 119.6 100.1 19 % 224.4 189.8 18 % Allocation of overhead costs(1) (39.4 ) — n/m (77.6 ) — n/m Overhead costs and expense, net of allocation to operating segments $ 80.2 $ 100.1 n/m $ 146.8 $ 189.8 n/m





(1 ) Includes an allocation of certain overhead costs to our operating segments as noted above for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. These allocations will be provided on an ongoing basis but have not been calculated for comparable periods.





Balance Sheet Summary

The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.

(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts) March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 Summary asset information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,305.1 $ 1,108.3 Restricted cash $ 363.0 $ — Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations $ 2,838.4 $ 2,426.3 Securities purchased under agreements to resell $ 3,744.6 $ 2,979.5 Securities borrowed $ 1,430.6 $ 1,129.1 Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net $ 7,706.5 $ 7,443.8 Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net $ 1,293.4 $ 688.3 Financial instruments owned, at fair value $ 5,666.5 $ 5,044.8 Physical commodities inventory, net $ 616.9 $ 537.3 Property and equipment, net $ 134.2 $ 123.5 Operating right of use assets $ 146.4 $ 122.1 Goodwill and intangible assets, net $ 79.5 $ 82.4 Other $ 325.9 $ 253.3 Summary liability and stockholders’ equity information: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 536.6 $ 579.3 Operating lease liabilities $ 181.9 $ 149.3 Payables to clients $ 11,165.4 $ 9,976.0 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties $ 391.7 $ 442.4 Payables to lenders under loans $ 253.6 $ 341.0 Senior secured borrowings, net $ 885.9 $ 342.1 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 6,011.7 $ 4,526.6 Securities loaned $ 1,458.6 $ 1,117.3 Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value $ 3,223.0 $ 3,085.6 Stockholders’ equity $ 1,542.6 $ 1,379.1 Common stock outstanding - shares 31,650,247 31,194,867 Net asset value per share $ 48.74 $ 44.21

The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders’ equity.

Appendix A

The Company acquired CDI effective October 31, 2022, which resulted in the six months ended March 31, 2023 including a non-taxable gain of $23.5 million. The results of the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets, related to the acquisition. The Company acquired Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. effective August 1, 2020. The results of the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets, related to the acquisition.

The “adjusted” non-GAAP amounts reflect each item after removing the impact of the gain on acquisition and related amortization expense for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Management believes that presenting our results excluding the gain on acquisition and the amortization expense related to the intangible assets identified and recorded as part of these acquisitions is meaningful, as it increases the comparability of period-to-period results.