Prospect Capital Announces March 2024 Financial Results and Declares 84th Consecutive $0.06 Dividend

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announced financial results for our fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

All amounts in $000’s except

per share amounts (on weighted average

basis for period numbers)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

Net Investment Income (“NII”) $94,375 $96,927 $102,180 NII per Common Share $0.23 $0.24 $0.26 Interest as % of Total Investment Income 91.0% 92.3% 92.1% Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders $113,891 $(51,436) $(108,947) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $0.27 $(0.13) $(0.27) Distributions to Common Shareholders $74,685 $74,056 $72,009 Distributions per Common Share $0.18 $0.18 $0.18 Cumulative Paid and Declared Distributions to Common Shareholders(1) $4,263,149 $4,162,509 $3,964,645 Cumulative Paid and Declared Distributions per Common Share(1) $21.00 $20.76 $20.28 Total Assets $7,905,794 $7,781,214 $7,701,533 Total Liabilities $2,603,811 $2,596,824 $2,574,479 Preferred Stock $1,559,764 $1,500,741 $1,327,760 Net Asset Value (“NAV”) to Common Shareholders $3,742,219 $3,683,649 $3,799,294 NAV per Common Share $8.99 $8.92 $9.48 Balance Sheet Cash + Undrawn Revolving Credit Facility Commitments $1,101,604 $1,187,740 $954,187 Net of Cash Debt to Equity Ratio(2) 46.2% 46.2% 47.1% Net of Cash Asset Coverage of Debt Ratio(2) 315% 316% 311% Unsecured Debt + Preferred Equity as % of Total Debt + Preferred Equity 77.7% 78.4% 76.7% Unsecured and Non-Recourse Debt as % of Total Debt 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%





All amounts in $000’s except

per share amounts

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 NII $316,914 $308,150 NII per Common Share $0.77 $0.78 Net Income (Loss) Applicable to Common Shareholders $156,466 $(158,523) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $0.38 $(0.40) Distributions to Common Shareholders $221,993 $214,751 Distributions per Common Share $0.54 $0.54

(1) Declared dividends are through the August 2024 distribution. June through August 2024 distributions are estimated based on shares outstanding as of 4/29/2024.

(2) Including our preferred stock as equity.



CASH COMMON SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION

Prospect is declaring distributions to common shareholders as follows:

Monthly Cash Common Shareholder Distribution Record Date Payment Date Amount ($ per share) May 2024 5/29/2024 6/18/2024 $0.0600 June 2024 6/26/2024 7/18/2024 $0.0600 July 2024 7/29/2024 8/21/2024 $0.0600 August 2024 8/28/2024 9/19/2024 $0.0600

These monthly cash distributions are the 81st, 82nd, 83rd, and 84th consecutive $0.06 per share distributions to common shareholders.

Prospect expects to declare September 2024 and October 2024 distributions to common shareholders in August 2024.

Based on the declarations above, Prospect’s closing stock price of $5.26 at May 7, 2024 delivers to our common shareholders an annualized distribution yield of 13.7%.

Taking into account past distributions and our current share count for declared distributions, since inception through our August 2024 declared distribution, Prospect will have distributed $21.00 per share to original common shareholders, representing 2.3 times March 2024 common NAV per share, aggregating approximately $4.3 billion in cumulative distributions to all common shareholders.

Since inception in 2004, Prospect has invested $20.7 billion across 421 investments, exiting 292 of these investments.

Drivers focused on growing NII and NAV include (1) our $2.25 billion targeted 6.50% and Floating Rate perpetual preferred stock offerings, (2) greater utilization of our cost efficient revolving floating rate credit facility, (3) elevated short-term SOFR rates based on Fed tightening to boost asset yields, (4) optimization of portfolio company performance, and (5) increased primary and secondary originations of senior secured debt and selected equity investments targeting attractive risk-adjusted yields and total returns as we deploy dry powder from our underleveraged balance sheet.

Our senior management team and employees own approximately 27% of all common shares outstanding or $1.0 billion of our common equity as measured at NAV.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

All amounts in $000’s except

per unit amounts

As of As of As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Total Investments (at fair value) $7,806,712 $7,631,846 $7,592,777 Number of Portfolio Companies 122 126 127 First Lien Debt 59.0% 58.7% 54.4% Second Lien Debt 14.6% 15.5% 17.6% Subordinated Structured Notes 7.3% 7.9% 9.2% Unsecured Debt 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% Equity Investments 19.0% 17.8% 18.6% Mix of Investments with Underlying Collateral Security 80.9% 82.1% 81.2% Annualized Current Yield – All Investments 9.7% 10.1% 10.9% Annualized Current Yield – Performing Interest Bearing Investments 12.1% 12.3% 13.4% Top Industry Concentration(1) 18.4% 17.8% 18.1% Retail Industry Concentration(1) 0.3% 0.3% 0.4% Energy Industry Concentration(1) 1.4% 1.4% 1.7% Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Concentration(1) 0.3% 0.2% 0.3% Non-Accrual Loans as % of Total Assets(2) 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% Middle-Market Loan Portfolio Company Weighted Average EBITDA(3) $106,394 $109,719 $113,841 Middle-Market Loan Portfolio Company Weighted Average Net Leverage Ratio(3) 5.5x 5.4x 5.3x

(1) Excluding our underlying industry-diversified structured credit portfolio.

(2) Calculated at fair value.

(3) For additional disclosure see “Middle-Market Loan Portfolio Company Weighted Average EBITDA and Net Leverage” at the end of this release.



During the June 2024 (to date), March 2024, and December 2023 quarters, investment originations and repayments were as follows:

All amounts in $000’s

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2024 (to date)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023

Total Originations $28,985 $219,515 $171,727 Middle-Market Lending 56.9% 65.3% 53.8% Real Estate 43.1% 29.0% 30.2% Structured Notes —% —% 5.5% Middle-Market Lending / Buyouts —% 5.6% 10.5% Total Repayments and Sales $54,656 $114,472 $131,332 Originations, Net of Repayments and Sales $(25,671) $105,043 $40,395

For additional disclosure see “Primary Origination Strategies” at the end of this release.

We have invested in subordinated structured notes benefiting from individual standalone financings non-recourse to Prospect, with our risk limited in each case to our net investment. We expect to continue to amortize our subordinated structured notes portfolio and to reinvest into middle market senior secured debt and selected equity investments. At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our subordinated structured note portfolio at fair value consisted of the following:

All amounts in $000’s except

per unit amounts

As of As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total Subordinated Structured Notes $572,486 $601,491 Subordinated Structured Notes as % of Portfolio 7.3% 7.9% # of Investments(2) 33 33 TTM Average Cash Yield(1)(2) 22.1% 20.0% Annualized GAAP Yield on Fair Value(1)(2) 3.3% 5.8% Cumulative Cash Distributions on Current Portfolio $1,480,668 $1,453,432 % of Original Investment 120.9% 118.7% # of Underlying Collateral Loans 1,540 1,580

(1) Calculation based on fair value.

(2) Excludes investments being redeemed.



To date we have exited 15 subordinated structured notes with an expected pooled average realized gross IRR of 12.0% and cash on cash multiple of 1.3 times.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Our multi-year, long-term laddered and diversified historical funding profile has included a $2.04 billion revolving credit facility (with 53 current lenders), program notes, institutional bonds, convertible bonds, listed preferred stock, and program preferred stock. We have retired multiple upcoming maturities and, as of today, have no debt maturing during calendar year 2024. The combined amount of our balance sheet cash and undrawn revolving credit facility commitments is currently $1.1 billion. On April 22, 2024, we increased the accordion limit of our Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility) to $2.25 billion, with two existing lenders upsizing commitments in the current June 2024 quarter.

The Facility includes a revolving period that extends through September 15, 2026, followed by an additional one-year amortization period. Pricing for amounts drawn under the Facility is one-month SOFR plus 2.05%. The Facility includes a revolving period that extends through September 15, 2026, followed by an additional one-year amortization period. Pricing for amounts drawn under the Facility is one-month SOFR plus 2.05%.

Our total unfunded eligible commitments to portfolio companies totals approximately $25 million, or 0.3% of our total assets as of March 31, 2024.

As of As of All amounts in $000’s March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net of Cash Debt to Equity Ratio(1) 46.2% 46.2% % of Interest-Bearing Assets at Floating Rates 83.0% 82.9% % of Fixed Rate Debt & Preferred Equity 77.7% 78.4% Balance Sheet Cash + Undrawn Revolving Credit Facility Commitments $1,101,604 $1,187,740 Unencumbered Assets $4,891,134 $4,727,197 % of Total Assets 61.9% 60.8%

(1) Including our preferred stock as equity.

The below table summarizes our March 2024 quarter term debt issuance and repurchase/repayment activity:

All amounts in $000’s Principal Coupon Maturity Debt Issuances Prospect Capital InterNotes® $55,573 6.00% - 7.75% January 2027 – March 2034 Total Debt Issuances $55,573 Debt Repurchases/Repayments Prospect Capital InterNotes® $3,627 1.50% - 5.50% January 2024 – September 2051 6.375% 2024 Notes $81,240 6.375% January 2024 Total Debt Repurchases/Repayments $84,867 Net Debt Repurchases/Repayments $(29,294)



We currently have four separate unsecured debt issuances aggregating approximately $1.2 billion outstanding, not including our program notes, with laddered maturities extending through October 2028. At March 31, 2024, $443.0 million of program notes were outstanding with laddered maturities through March 2052.

At March 31, 2024, our weighted average cost of unsecured debt financing was 4.14%, a decrease of 0.01% from December 31, 2023, and a increase of 0.07% from March 31, 2023.

We have raised significant capital from our existing $2.25 billion 5.50%, 6.50% and Floating Rate perpetual preferred stock offering programs. The preferred stock provides Prospect with a diversified source of programmatic capital without creating scheduled maturity risk due to the perpetual term of multiple preferred tranches. To date we have issued over $1.6 billion of our 6.50%, 5.50% and Floating Rate perpetual preferred stock programs (including $69.4 million in the March 2024 quarter and, to date, $28.7 million in the current June 2024 quarter) and approximately $1.8 billion in total preferred stock when including our $150 million listed 5.35% perpetual preferred stock offering.

In connection with our 5.50%, 6.50% and Floating Rate perpetual preferred stock offering programs we have adopted and amended a Preferred Stock Dividend Reinvestment Plan, pursuant to which (i) holders of the Floating Rate preferred stock will have dividends on their preferred stock reinvested in additional shares of such preferred stock at a price per share of $25.00 and (ii) holders of the 5.50% and 6.50% preferred stock will have dividends on their preferred stock reinvested in additional shares of such preferred stock at a 5% discount to the stated value per share of $25.00, if they elect.

We currently have $1.7 billion in preferred stock outstanding.

Prospect holds recently reaffirmed investment grade company ratings from Standard & Poor’s (BBB-), Moody’s (Baa3), Kroll (BBB-), Egan-Jones (BBB), and DBRS (BBB (low)). Maintaining our investment grade ratings with prudent asset, liability, and risk management is an important objective for Prospect.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

We have adopted a dividend reinvestment plan (also known as our “DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of our distributions on behalf of our shareholders, unless a shareholder elects to receive cash. On April 17, 2020, our board of directors approved amendments to the Company’s DRIP, effective May 21, 2020. These amendments principally provide for the number of newly-issued shares pursuant to the DRIP to be determined by dividing (i) the total dollar amount of the distribution payable by (ii) 95% of the closing market price per share of our stock on the valuation date of the distribution (providing a 5% discount to the market price of our common stock), a benefit to shareholders who participate.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Shares held with a broker or financial institution

Many shareholders have been automatically “opted out” of our DRIP by their brokers. Even if you have elected to automatically reinvest your PSEC stock with your broker, your broker may have “opted out” of our DRIP (which utilizes DTC’s dividend reinvestment service), and you may therefore not be receiving the 5% pricing discount. Shareholders interested in participating in our DRIP to receive the 5% discount should contact their brokers to make sure each such DRIP participation election has been made through DTC. In making such DRIP election, each shareholder should specify to one’s broker the desire to participate in the "Prospect Capital Corporation DRIP through DTC" that issues shares based on 95% of the market price (a 5% discount to the market price) and not the broker's own "synthetic DRIP” plan (if any) that offers no such discount. Each shareholder should not assume one’s broker will automatically place such shareholder in our DRIP through DTC. Each shareholder will need to make this election proactively with one’s broker or risk not receiving the 5% discount. Each shareholder may also consult with a representative of such shareholder’s broker to request that the number of shares the shareholder wishes to enroll in our DRIP be re-registered by the broker in the shareholder’s own name as record owner in order to participate directly in our DRIP.

Shares registered directly with our transfer agent

If a shareholder holds shares registered in the shareholder’s own name with our transfer agent (less than 0.1% of our shareholders hold shares this way) and wants to make a change to how the shareholder receives dividends, please contact our plan administrator, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company LLC by calling (888) 888-0313 or by mailing Equiniti Trust Company LLC, PO Box 500, Newark, New Jersey 17101.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Prospect will host an earnings call on Thursday May 9, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial 888-338-7333. For a replay prior to May 9, 2024 visit www.prospectstreet.com or call 877-344-7529 with passcode 4926482.

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Investments at fair value: Control investments (amortized cost of $3,222,326 and $2,988,496, respectively) $ 3,814,119 $ 3,571,697 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $10,162 and $8,855, respectively) 13,805 10,397 Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $4,456,184 and $4,803,245, respectively) 3,978,788 4,142,837 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $7,688,672 and $7,800,596, respectively) 7,806,712 7,724,931 Cash and cash equivalents (restricted cash of $4,532 and $5,074, respectively) 53,480 95,646 Receivables for: Interest, net 30,652 22,701 Other 1,169 1,051 Deferred financing costs on Revolving Credit Facility 13,019 15,569 Due from broker — 617 Prepaid expenses 588 1,149 Due from Affiliate 174 2 Total Assets 7,905,794 7,861,666 Liabilities Revolving Credit Facility 906,376 1,014,703 Public Notes (less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $13,589 and $17,103, respectively) 986,411 1,064,137 Prospect Capital InterNotes® (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $7,403 and $6,688, respectively) 435,550 351,417 Convertible Notes (less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $885 and $1,577, respectively) 155,283 154,591 Due to Prospect Capital Management 56,608 61,651 Dividends payable 25,274 31,033 Interest payable 20,627 22,684 Accrued expenses 3,287 4,926 Due to Prospect Administration 5,325 4,066 Due to broker 8,904 94 Due to Affiliate — 161 Other liabilities 166 1,524 Total Liabilities 2,603,811 2,710,987 Commitments and Contingencies Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (647,900,000 and 447,900,000 shares of preferred stock authorized, with 80,000,000 and 72,000,000 as Series A1, 80,000,000 and 72,000,000 as Series M1, 80,000,000 and 72,000,000 as Series M2, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 as Series AA1, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 as Series MM1, 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 as Series A2, 6,900,000 and 6,900,000 as Series A, 80,000,000 and 72,000,000 as Series A3, 80,000,000 and 72,000,000 as Series M3, 80,000,000 and 0 as Series A4, 80,000,000 and 0 as Series M4, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 as Series AA2, and 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 as Series MM2, each as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023; 30,349,874 and 30,965,138 Series A1 shares issued and outstanding, 2,426,875 and 3,681,591 Series M1 shares issued and outstanding, 0 and 0 Series M2 shares issued and outstanding, 0 and 0 Series AA1 shares issued and outstanding, 0 and 0 Series MM1 shares issued and outstanding, 164,000 and 164,000 Series A2 shares issued and outstanding, 5,251,157 and 5,962,654 Series A shares issued and outstanding, 24,626,831 and 18,829,837 Series A3 shares issued and outstanding, 3,731,923 and 2,498,788 Series M3 shares issued and outstanding, 245,410 and 0 Series M4 shares issued and outstanding, 1,580,468 and 0 Series A4 issued and outstanding, 0 and 0 Series AA2 shares issued and outstanding, and 0 and 0 Series MM2 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively) at carrying value plus cumulative accrued and unpaid dividends 1,559,764 1,418,014 Net Assets Applicable to Common Shares $ 3,742,219 $ 3,732,665 Components of Net Assets Applicable to Common Shares and Net Assets, respectively Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (1,352,100,000 and 1,552,100,000 common shares authorized; 416,150,886 and 404,033,549 issued and outstanding, respectively) 416 404 Paid-in capital in excess of par 4,198,655 4,123,586 Total distributable (loss) (456,852) (391,325) Net Assets Applicable to Common Shares $ 3,742,219 $ 3,732,665 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 8.99 $ 9.24





PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment Income Interest income: Control investments $ 68,505 $ 64,496 $ 210,272 $ 187,579 Affiliate investments — — — 15,034 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 110,679 109,601 340,421 287,735 Structured credit securities 4,748 24,039 30,317 72,982 Total interest income 183,932 198,136 581,010 563,330 Dividend income: Control investments 510 800 737 3,157 Affiliate investments — — 1,307 1,374 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 1,469 1,128 4,334 2,515 Total dividend income 1,979 1,928 6,378 7,046 Other income: Control investments 14,192 14,768 55,553 50,463 Affiliate investments — — — 133 Non-control/non-affiliate investments 2,112 288 6,461 9,738 Total other income 16,304 15,056 62,014 60,334 Total Investment Income 202,215 215,120 649,402 630,710 Operating Expenses Base management fee 39,218 38,980 117,594 116,176 Income incentive fee 17,390 20,561 61,332 64,692 Interest and credit facility expenses 39,841 37,517 120,478 109,170 Allocation of overhead from Prospect Administration 5,708 9,773 20,073 16,490 Audit, compliance and tax related fees 583 1,495 2,079 4,032 Directors’ fees 150 131 416 393 Other general and administrative expenses 4,950 4,483 10,516 11,607 Total Operating Expenses 107,840 112,940 332,488 322,560 Net Investment Income 94,375 102,180 316,914 308,150 Net Realized and Net Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) from Investments Net realized gains (losses) Control investments 1,186 (800) 1,039 (2,512) Affiliate investments — — — 16,143 Non-control/non-affiliate investments (70,949) (31,413) (278,168) (52,723) Net realized gains (losses) (69,763) (32,213) (277,129) (39,092) Net change in unrealized (losses) gains Control investments 125,827 (41,162) 8,592 (109,909) Affiliate investments (487) — 2,101 (89,034) Non-control/non-affiliate investments (5,523) (117,761) 183,012 (179,153) Net change in unrealized (losses) gains 119,817 (158,923) 193,705 (378,096) Net Realized and Net Change in Unrealized (Losses) Gains from Investments 50,054 (191,136) (83,424) (417,188) Net realized losses on extinguishment of debt (68) (58) (212) (138) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations 144,361 (89,014) 233,278 (109,176) Preferred Stock dividends (24,812) (19,933) (72,033) (49,347) Net (loss) gain on redemptions of Preferred Stock (925) — (46) — (Loss) on Accretion to Redemption Value of Preferred Stock (4,733) — (4,733) — Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations applicable to Common Stockholders $ 113,891 $ (108,947) $ 156,466 $ (158,523)





PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ROLLFORWARD OF NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

(in actual dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Per Share Data Net asset value per common share at beginning of period $ 8.92 $ 9.94 $ 9.24 $ 10.48 Net investment income(1) 0.23 0.26 0.77 0.78 Net realized and net change in unrealized gains (losses)(1) 0.11 (0.48) (0.22) (1.05) Net increase (decrease) from operations 0.34 (0.22) 0.56 (0.27) Distributions of net investment income to preferred stockholders (0.06) (3) (0.05) (0.18) (3) (0.12) Distributions of capital gains to preferred stockholders — (3) — — (3) — Net increase (decrease) from operations applicable to common stockholders(4) 0.27 (0.27) 0.38 (0.40) Distributions of net investment income to common stockholders (0.18) (3) (0.18) (0.54) (3) (0.52) Distributions of capital gains to common stockholders — (3) — — (3) (0.02) Common stock transactions(2) (0.03) (0.01) (0.09) (0.07) Net asset value per common share at end of period $ 8.99 $ 9.48 $ 8.99 $ 9.48

(1) Per share data amount is based on the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the year/period presented (except for dividends to stockholders which is based on actual rate per share). Realized gains (losses) is inclusive of net realized losses (gains) on investments, realized losses from extinguishment of debt and realized gains (losses) from the repurchases and redemptions of preferred stock.

(2) Common stock transactions include the effect of our issuance of common stock in public offerings (net of underwriting and offering costs), shares issued in connection with our common stock dividend reinvestment plan, common shares issued to acquire investments and common shares repurchased below net asset value pursuant to our Repurchase Program, and common shares issued pursuant to the Holder Optional Conversion of our 5.50% and 6.50% Preferred Stock.

(3) Tax character of distributions is not yet finalized for the respective fiscal period.

(4) Diluted net increase from operations applicable to common stockholders was $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Diluted net decrease from operations applicable to common stockholders was $0.27 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Diluted net increase from operations applicable to common stockholders was $0.33 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Diluted net decrease from operations applicable to common stockholders was $0.40 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

MIDDLE-MARKET LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPANY WEIGHTED AVERAGE EBITDA AND NET LEVERAGE

Middle-Market Loan Portfolio Company Weighted Average Net Leverage (“Middle-Market Portfolio Net Leverage”) and Middle-Market Loan Portfolio Company Weighted Average EBITDA (“Middle-Market Portfolio EBITDA”) provide clarity into the underlying capital structure of PSEC’s middle-market loan portfolio investments and the likelihood that such portfolio will make interest payments and repay principal.

Middle-Market Portfolio Net Leverage reflects the net leverage of each of PSEC’s middle-market loan portfolio company debt investments, weighted based on the current fair market value of such debt investments. The net leverage for each middle-market loan portfolio company is calculated based on PSEC’s investment in the capital structure of such portfolio company, with a maximum limit of 10.0x adjusted EBITDA. This calculation excludes debt subordinate to PSEC’s position within the capital structure because PSEC’s exposure to interest payment and principal repayment risk is limited beyond that point. Additionally, subordinated structured notes, rated secured structured notes, real estate investments, investments for which EBITDA is not available, and equity investments, for which principal repayment is not fixed, are also not included in the calculation. The calculation does not exceed 10.0x adjusted EBITDA for any individual investment because 10.0x captures the highest level of risk to PSEC. Middle-Market Portfolio Net Leverage provides PSEC with some guidance as to PSEC’s exposure to the interest payment and principal repayment risk of PSEC’s middle-market loan portfolio. PSEC monitors its Middle-Market Portfolio Net Leverage on a quarterly basis.

Middle-Market Portfolio EBITDA is used by PSEC to supplement Middle-Market Portfolio Net Leverage and generally indicates a portfolio company’s ability to make interest payments and repay principal. Middle-Market Portfolio EBITDA is calculated using the EBITDA of each of PSEC’s middle-market loan portfolio companies, weighted based on the current fair market value of the related investments. The calculation provides PSEC with insight into profitability and scale of the portfolio companies within PSEC's middle-market loan portfolio.

These calculations include addbacks that are typically negotiated and documented in the applicable investment documents, including but not limited to transaction costs, share-based compensation, management fees, foreign currency translation adjustments, and other nonrecurring transaction expenses.

Together, Middle-Market Portfolio Net Leverage and Middle-Market Portfolio EBITDA assist PSEC in assessing the likelihood that PSEC will timely receive interest and principal payments. However, these calculations are not meant to substitute for an analysis of PSEC’s underlying portfolio company debt investments, but to supplement such analysis.

PRIMARY ORIGINATION STRATEGIES

Lending to Companies - We make directly-originated, agented loans to companies, including companies which are controlled by private equity sponsors and companies that are not controlled by private equity sponsors (such as companies that are controlled by the management team, the founder, a family or public shareholders). This debt can take the form of first lien, second lien, unitranche or unsecured loans. These loans typically have equity subordinate to our loan position. We may also purchase selected equity co-investments in such companies. In addition to directly-originated, agented loans, we also invest in senior and secured loans, syndicated loans and high yield bonds that have been sold to a club or syndicate of buyers, both in the primary and secondary markets. These investments are often purchased with a long term, buy-and-hold outlook, and we often look to provide significant input to the transaction by providing anchoring orders.

Lending to Companies and Purchasing Controlling Equity Positions in Such Companies - This strategy involves purchasing senior and secured yield-producing debt and controlling equity positions in middle-market companies across various industries. We believe this strategy provides enhanced certainty of closing to sellers, and the opportunity for management to continue in their current roles. These investments are often structured in tax-efficient partnerships, enhancing returns.

Purchasing Controlling Equity Positions and Lending to Real Estate Companies - We purchase debt and controlling equity positions in tax-efficient real estate investment trusts (“REIT” or “REITs”). The real estate investments of National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”) are in various classes of developed and occupied real estate properties that generate current yields, including multi-family properties, student housing, and senior living. NPRC seeks to identify properties that have historically attractive occupancy rates and recurring cash flow generation. NPRC generally co-invests with established and experienced property management teams that manage such properties after acquisition.

Investing in Structured Credit - We make investments in structured credit, often taking a significant position in subordinated structured notes (equity) and rated secured structured notes (debt). The underlying portfolio of each structured credit investment is diversified across approximately 100 to 200 broadly syndicated loans and does not have direct exposure to real estate, mortgages, or consumer-based credit assets. The structured credit portfolios in which we invest are managed by established collateral management teams with many years of experience in the industry.

ABOUT PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal, and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

