LifeMD Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

  • First quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $44.1 million with telehealth revenue growing 53% versus the year-ago period.
  • Raising full-year revenue guidance to at least $205 million, up from prior guidance of at least $200 million.
  • Growth in all business segments, with weight management subscribers growing to 42,000 as of March 31, 2024. As of today, weight management subscribers exceed 50,000.
  • Including the increase in deferred revenue from prepaid weight management subscriptions, cash-adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, a 108% increase versus the comparable measure in the year-ago period. Excluding this increase, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $0.5 million.
  • Generated $5.2 million of cash flow from operations and a $2.0 million net increase in cash during the first quarter.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.   

Management Commentary

“During the first quarter of 2024, LifeMD continued to demonstrate the scalability of our virtual care platform and the alignment of a solid long-term strategy with a current market need. Our focus is on making high quality healthcare accessible for all and we are proud of the impact we are having in this area. We continue to accelerate growth in new patient sign-ups and active subscribers in our GLP-1 weight management business, which alone added over 20,000 net new patients and ended the quarter with over 42,000 subscribers. As of today, we have over 50,000 weight management subscribers on our platform. Moreover, retention for our weight management program remained strong with over 80% of patients starting GLP-1 treatment remaining a patient after 90 days. We also made significant progress on our pharmacy and medical benefits infrastructure and are now seeing prior authorization approval rates between 40-50% for branded GLP-1 treatments. Perhaps most important, our unit economics remain very strong as we continue to achieve a Day 1 return on ad spend of approximately 1.0x with retention that continues to exceed our expectations. I am also particularly proud of our recent announcement to partner with Withings, making us the first telehealth provider to leverage critical metabolic data to drive improved patient outcomes and improved management of chronic conditions and co-morbidities,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD.

“Our lifestyle healthcare businesses, led by RexMD®, continued to produce consistent double-digit growth with robust contribution margins that exceeded 30%,” he added. “We continued to make progress on several key fronts that will provide new, long-term growth levers for LifeMD including our Medifast collaboration, acceptance of commercial insurance which we will launch on a limited basis in the second quarter and the launches of two new product categories under RexMD in the second quarter. The strength of our existing businesses coupled with these new initiatives position LifeMD for accelerated growth and profitability in the back half of 2024 and beyond.”

“We continued our strong financial performance during the first quarter with outstanding topline growth led by a 53% increase in telehealth revenue and over $5 million of cash flow from operations. For the fourth consecutive quarter we achieved positive cash flow from operations and generated positive net cash flow. Adjusting for the large increase in deferred revenue related to the continued over-performance in our GLP-1 weight management program, we generated strong cash-adjusted EBITDA and cash flow continued to outperform expectations. Given the strength of our combined telehealth businesses, we are raising our full-year 2024 revenue guidance to at least $205 million, up from prior guidance of at least $200 million,” added Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $44.1 million.
  • Telehealth revenue increased 53% versus the year-ago period. WorkSimpli revenue increased 3% versus the year-ago period.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 31% over the year-ago period to approximately 235,000 at quarter-end.
  • WorkSimpli subscribers grew by 8,000 sequentially over the prior quarter as performance in this business rebounded in the back half of the quarter.
  • Weight management revenue grew 66% sequentially versus the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Gross margin expanded to a record 90%, up from 87% in the year-ago period.
  • GAAP net loss was $7.5 million or $0.19 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $4.8 million or $0.15 per share in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million compared with $2.0 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Including the $4.3 million increase in deferred revenue during the quarter related to weight management growth, cash-adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, up 108% versus the comparable measure in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.01 compared with $0.06 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Generated $5.2 million of cash flow from operations and positive net cash flow. LifeMD exited the quarter with $35.1 million of cash, an increase of $2.0 million on a net cash flow basis versus the prior quarter driven by continued strong cash flow from operations.
First Quarter Key Performance Metrics
         
($ in 000s)   Three Months Ended March 31,   Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics   2024     2023   % Growth
Revenue              
Telehealth  $                     30,841   $                  20,203   53%
WorkSimpli  $                     13,303   $                  12,924   3%
Total Revenue  $                     44,144   $                  33,126   33%
               
Subscription Revenue as % of Total   97%     94%   3%
               
Active Subscribers              
Telehealth Active Subscribers   235,452     179,933   31%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers   166,352     173,333   -4%
Total Active Subscribers   401,804     353,266   14%
               

Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $48 million and $50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $2 million and $3 million.
  • Cash-adjusted EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA including the increase in Deferred Revenue from multi-month, prepaid subscriptions primarily from our weight management program) to be between $6 million and $7 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be at least $205 million, raised from previous guidance of at least $200 million.
  • Reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between $18 million and $22 million.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 51137398
   

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
press@lifemd.com

     
LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
               
  March 31, 2024
   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)
        
ASSETS    
               
Current Assets              
Cash $ 35,110,929     $ 33,146,725  
Accounts receivable, net   5,336,491       5,277,250  
Product deposit   288,938       485,850  
Inventory, net   2,373,640       2,759,932  
Other current assets   1,298,737       934,510  
Total Current Assets   44,408,735       42,604,267  
               
Non-current Assets              
Equipment, net   585,980       476,303  
Right of use assets   1,674,014       594,897  
Capitalized software, net   12,023,248       11,795,979  
Intangible assets, net   2,763,297       3,009,263  
Total Non-current Assets   17,046,539       15,876,442  
               
Total Assets $ 61,455,274     $ 58,480,709  
               
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)              
               
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 12,395,032     $ 11,084,855  
Accrued expenses   14,555,480       13,937,494  
Notes payable, net   115,907       327,597  
Current operating lease liabilities   447,559       603,180  
Current portion of long-term debt   3,958,333       -  
Deferred revenue   13,202,757       8,828,598  
Total Current Liabilities   44,675,068       34,781,724  
               
Long-term Liabilities              
Long-term debt, net   14,069,838       17,927,727  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   1,311,452       73,849  
Contingent consideration   100,000       131,250  
Total Liabilities   60,156,358       52,914,550  
               
Commitments and Contingencies              
Mezzanine Equity              
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023		    -        -  
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)              
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023   140       140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 40,731,676 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 40,628,636 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   407,317       383,586  
Additional paid-in capital   220,721,095       217,550,583  
Accumulated deficit   (221,810,154 )     (214,265,236 )
Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (163,701 )     (163,701 )
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity   (845,303 )     3,505,372  
Non-controlling interest   2,144,219       2,060,787  
Total Stockholders’ Equity   1,298,916       5,566,159  
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 61,455,274     $ 58,480,709  


LIFEMD, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024    2023 
Revenues              
Telehealth revenue, net $   30,841,402     $       20,202,803  
WorkSimpli revenue, net     13,302,862             12,923,532  
Total revenues, net     44,144,264             33,126,335  
               
Cost of revenues              
Cost of telehealth revenue       4,194,595               3,920,182  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue          405,582                   294,787  
Total cost of revenues       4,600,177               4,214,969  
               
Gross profit     39,544,087             28,911,366  
               
Expenses               
Selling and marketing expenses     24,173,880             16,717,645  
General and administrative expenses     15,305,732             10,602,763  
Other operating expenses       2,300,447               1,704,765  
Development costs       2,087,232               1,183,599  
Customer service expenses       1,848,041               1,555,404  
Total expenses     45,715,332             31,764,176  
               
Operating loss     (6,171,245 )           (2,852,810 )
               
Other expenses              
Interest expense, net        (477,678 )               (264,465 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                     -                   (325,198 )
               
Net loss     (6,648,923 )           (3,442,473 )
               
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests          119,432                   565,983  
               
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.     (6,768,355 )           (4,008,456 )
               
Preferred stock dividends        (776,563 )               (776,563 )
               
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $   (7,544,918 )   $       (4,785,019 )
               
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $             (0.19 )   $                 (0.15 )
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $             (0.19 )   $                 (0.15 )
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic     39,242,237             31,680,776  
Diluted     39,242,237             31,680,776  


LIFEMD, INC.  
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
 (Unaudited) 
               
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024     2023  
           
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net loss $              (6,648,923 )   $              (3,442,473 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Amortization of debt discount                     100,444                           38,461  
Amortization of capitalized software                  1,787,404                      1,088,645  
Amortization of intangibles                     245,966                         233,560  
Accretion of consideration payable                       13,644                           65,478  
Depreciation of fixed assets                       65,915                           47,651  
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment                                -                           325,198  
Operating lease payments                     206,809                         184,333  
Stock compensation expense                  2,544,430                      2,663,514  
               
Changes in Assets and Liabilities              
Accounts receivable                     (59,241)                       (102,249 )
Product deposit                     196,912                       (119,014 )
Inventory                     386,292                         320,781  
Other current assets                   (364,227 )                     (387,041 )
Operating lease liabilities                   (203,944 )                     (193,546 )
Deferred revenue                  4,374,159                         348,039  
Accounts payable                  1,310,177                    (3,203,759 )
Accrued expenses                  1,246,342                           97,803  
Other operating activity                                -                         (579,319 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities                  5,202,159                    (2,613,938 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Cash paid for capitalized software costs                (2,014,673 )                  (1,777,983 )
Purchase of equipment                   (175,592 )                       (33,656 )
Net cash used in investing activities                (2,190,265 )                  (1,811,639 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from long-term debt, net                                -                     14,473,002  
Proceeds from notes payable                                -                        2,000,000  
Cash proceeds from exercise of options                         7,813                                    -    
Preferred stock dividends                   (776,563 )                     (776,563 )
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli                                -                         (306,514 )
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild                     (31,250 )                       (62,500 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest                     (36,000 )                       (36,000 )
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty                   (211,690 )                  (3,299,959 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities                (1,047,690 )                 11,991,466  
               
Net increase in cash                  1,964,204                      7,565,889  
               
Cash at beginning of period               33,146,725                      3,958,957  
               
Cash at end of period $             35,110,929     $             11,524,846  
               
Cash paid for interest              
Cash paid during the period for interest $                   644,919     $                   273,000  
               
Non-cash investing and financing activities:              
Cashless exercise of options $                           641     $                              -    
Cashless exercise of warrants $                     12,685     $                              -    
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments $                   642,000     $                   642,000  
Warrants issued for debt instruments $                              -       $                   873,100  
Right of use asset $                1,285,926     $                     93,115  
Right of use lease liability $                1,285,926     $                     93,115  
 

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Cash-adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA before the change in the Company's deferred revenue balance from the most recent fiscal year-end. We have provided below a reconciliation of Cash adjusted EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

         
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA to Cash-Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024
 		  2023
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $            (7,544,918 )   $             (4,785,019 )
           
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)                    377,234                        113,812  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense                2,112,929                     1,435,334  
Amortization of debt discount                   100,444                           38,461  
Loss on debt extinguishment                              -                          325,198  
Financing transactions expense                   172,229                        144,451  
Litigation costs                   182,547                           72,800  
Inventory and reserve adjustments                   302,629                           99,639  
Severance costs                   160,495                                   -    
Acquisitions expenses                              -                             25,126  
Insurance acceptance readiness                   706,341                                   -    
Sarbanes Oxley readiness                   159,908                                   -    
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock                              -                          112,192  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss                    (26,248
 )                      355,622  
Taxes                              -                                     -    
Dividends                1,079,380                        812,563  
Stock-based compensation expense                2,544,430                     2,663,514  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests                   119,432                        565,983  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $                 446,832     $               1,979,676  
           
Change in Deferred Revenue                4,374,159                        348,039  
           
Cash-Adjusted EBITDA $             4,820,991     $               2,327,715  

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS     
(unaudited)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024
 		  2023
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $                   (0.19 )   $                   (0.15 )
           
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS          
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)                        0.01                               -    
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense                       0.05                          0.05  
Amortization of debt discount                            -                                 -    
Loss on debt extinguishment                            -                            0.01  
Financing transactions expense                       0.01                               -    
Litigation costs                       0.01                               -    
Inventory and reserve adjustments                       0.01                               -    
Severance costs                            -                                 -    
Acquisitions expenses                            -                                 -    
Insurance acceptance readiness                       0.02                               -    
Sarbanes Oxley readiness                            -                                 -    
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock                            -                                 -    
Foreign exchange (gain) loss                            -                            0.02  
Taxes                            -                                 -    
Dividends                       0.03                          0.03  
Stock-based compensation expense                       0.06                          0.08  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests                            -                            0.02  
           
Adjusted EPS $                     0.01     $                    0.06  

Primary Logo

