Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,881 in the last 365 days.

Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

  • Clinical trial application clearances received for a Phase 1a/1b trial for ABI-5366 targeting recurrent genital herpes, and a Phase 1b trial for ABI-4334 in chronic HBV infection; both studies on track to initiate by mid-2024
  • ABI-5366 interim Phase 1a first-in-human data expected in Q3 2024 and ABI-4334 interim Phase 1b data expected by end of year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting serious viral diseases, today reported financial results and recent highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We are pleased that we now have regulatory clearance to initiate trials evaluating our promising investigational therapies ABI-5366 and ABI-4334 and look forward to sharing interim data from these studies later this year,” said Jason Okazaki, chief executive officer and president of Assembly Bio. “These clearances are a significant step toward our goal of reaching key clinical inflection points for multiple programs in our antiviral pipeline by year end. Our continued clinical progress reflects the strength and agility of our highly experienced team and our singular focus of improving treatment options for those living with serious viral diseases.”

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights

  • Two clinical trial applications received clearance to proceed:
    • ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor candidate, for initiation of Phase 1a/1b clinical studies in both healthy volunteers and in individuals with recurrent genital herpes
    • ABI-4334, a next-generation, highly potent capsid assembly modulator candidate, for initiation of a Phase 1b study in individuals with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection
  • An abstract highlighting preclinical data for ABI-6250, an oral, small molecule HBV/hepatitis delta virus (HDV) entry inhibitor candidate, has been accepted for poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) CongressTM 2024, June 5-8, 2024

Anticipated 2024 Milestones

  • ABI-5366 and ABI-4334 studies expected to initiate by mid-2024:
    • ABI-5366 Phase 1a interim clinical data expected in Q3 2024 and interim Phase 1b data expected in the first half of 2025
    • ABI-4334 Phase 1b interim clinical data expected by the end of 2024
  • Two additional candidates are anticipated to enter the clinic by the end of 2024:
    • ABI-1179, a long-acting HSV helicase-primase inhibitor contributed by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) under the collaboration between Assembly Bio and Gilead
    • ABI-6250, a small molecule orally-bioavailable HDV entry inhibitor

      First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $113.0 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $130.2 million as of December 31, 2023. Assembly Bio’s cash position is projected to fund operations into the second half of 2025.
  • Revenues from collaborative research were $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. There was no revenue recognized for the same period in 2023. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 consists of amounts recognized under the collaboration with Gilead.
  • Research and development expenses were $11.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $14.5 million for the same period in 2023. Increased expenses related to the development of ABI-1179 and ABI-6250 were more than offset by savings from the discontinuation of ABI-H3733 and vebicorvir as well as reduced employee and contractor-related expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses were $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.1 million, or $1.66 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $19.0 million, or $4.46 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

The investigational products and investigational product candidates referenced here have not been approved anywhere globally, and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative small-molecule therapeutics designed to change the path of serious viral diseases and improve the lives of patients worldwide. Led by an accomplished team of leaders in virologic drug development, Assembly Bio is committed to improving outcomes for patients struggling with the serious, chronic impacts of herpesvirus, hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infections. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio’s ability to realize the potential benefits of its collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., including all financial aspects of the collaboration and equity investments; Assembly Bio’s ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio’s collaboration with Gilead, in the currently anticipated timeframes or at all; safety and efficacy data from clinical or nonclinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bio’s product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data presented at conferences may not differentiate Assembly Bio’s product candidates from other companies’ candidates; results of nonclinical studies may not be representative of disease behavior in a clinical setting and may not be predictive of the outcomes of clinical studies; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio’s risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Assembly Bio’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Contacts

Investor and Corporate: 
Shannon Ryan 
SVP, Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs and Alliance Management 
(415) 738-2992 
investor_relations@assemblybio.com

Media: 
Sam Brown Inc.  
Hannah Hurdle  
(805) 338-4752  
ASMBMedia@sambrown.com 


ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands except for share amounts and par value)  
           
    March 31,   December 31,  
    2024   2023  
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,749     $ 19,841    
Marketable securities     94,227       110,406    
Accounts receivable from collaboration     43       43    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,149       3,497    
Total current assets     117,168       133,787    
            
Property and equipment, net     367       385    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,036       2,339    
Other assets     312       312    
Total assets   $                 119,883     $               136,823    
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable   $ 727     $ 461    
Accrued research and development expenses     2,059       885    
Other accrued expenses     2,051       5,744    
Deferred revenue from a related party - short-term     32,771       30,915    
Operating lease liabilities - short-term     1,145       1,220    
Total current liabilities     38,753       39,225    
           
Deferred revenue from a related party - long-term     47,738       55,379    
Operating lease liabilities - long-term     791       1,122    
Total liabilities     87,282       95,726    
            
Commitments and contingencies          
            
Stockholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding              
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 5,482,752 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023     5       5    
Additional paid-in capital     827,660       826,921    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (239 )     (81 )  
Accumulated deficit     (794,825 )     (785,748 )  
Total stockholders' equity     32,601       41,097    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $                 119,883     $               136,823    
           

 

ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  
(In thousands except for share and per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
           
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2024   2023  
Collaboration revenue from a related party   $ 5,785     $    
           
Operating expenses          
Research and development     11,879       14,547    
General and administrative     4,635       5,012    
Total operating expenses     16,514       19,559    
Loss from operations     (10,729 )     (19,559 )  
           
Other income          
Interest and other income, net     1,652       609    
Total other income     1,652       609    
Net loss   $                   (9,077 )   $                 (18,950 )  
           
Other comprehensive loss          
Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities     (158 )     290    
Comprehensive loss   $                   (9,235 )   $                 (18,660 )  
           
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (1.66 )   $ (4.46 )  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     5,483,313       4,251,037    

Primary Logo

You just read:

Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more