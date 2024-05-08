Tarsus Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Achievements

Generated $24.7 million in net product sales of XDEMVY®, an 89% increase over Q4 2023, and delivered approximately 26,000 bottles of XDEMVY to patients



Secured multiple commercial payer contracts and remain on-track for broad commercial coverage by the end of 2024 and Medicare coverage beginning in 2025

Expanded sales force on-track to be in the field by the end of the third quarter 2024

Strengthened financial position with an approximately $108 million public equity offering and $200 million financing commitment

IRVINE, Calif., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“This was another tremendous quarter for Tarsus as we continued building a new category in eye care to serve millions of Demodex blepharitis patients with XDEMVY,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus. “Our team continues to grow eye care provider adoption at an encouraging rate and enable patient access through payer contracting, and our strong balance sheet enables us to expand our sales force and continue accelerating our launch trajectory. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate our executional strength as we deliver on our mission of creating new categories in eye care and beyond.”

Recent Business Highlights

The Company continues to execute on the commercial launch of XDEMVY in the first quarter Generated $24.7 million in XDEMVY net product sales, an 89% increase over Q4 2023 Delivered approximately 26,000 bottles of XDEMVY to patients, an increase of 65% over Q4 2023 More than 8,000 ECPs, as of May 3, 2024, have started patients on XDEMVY since launch with more than 50% of ECPs prescribing XDEMVY to multiple patients As expected, gross-to-net discounts remained consistent at approximately 55% given the impact of typical first quarter dynamics on net sales



Launched the "Mite Party" campaign, a dynamic, multi-channel consumer marketing campaign for XDEMVY designed to elevate consumer awareness of Demodex blepharitis through relatable messaging and compelling visuals

Continued to expand payer coverage of XDEMVY

Secured several contracts, including two major commercial plans with approximately 18 million covered lives that placed XDEMVY on preferred status, and expect to begin recognizing the benefits of these contracts in Q2 2024 Remain on-track for expected broad commercial coverage by the end of 2024 and Medicare coverage beginning in 2025





On-track with plans to deploy approximately 50 additional sales force representatives and leaders by the end of Q3 2024



Two additional independent meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials (Akhtar et al. and Talha et al.), now four in total, demonstrating the efficacy of XDEMVY were published in peer-reviewed journals

Continuing to advance the pipeline and on-track with plans to engage with the FDA on TP-03 (Meibomian Gland Disease), TP-04 (Papulopustular Rosacea) and TP-05 (Lyme disease prevention) by year end 2024



Secured $200 million non-dilutive credit facility in April 2024

Elected to draw $75 million at the close, providing approximately $40 million net after the repayment of the previous facility



First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First quarter revenues were $27.6 million, driven primarily by $24.7 million in net product sales, and $2.9 million in license fees and collaboration revenue.

Cost of sales were $1.7 million, due to manufacturing costs incurred after the approval of XDEMVY, the royalty we pay on net product sales and the amortization of the $4.0 million approval milestone we paid to our licensor and are amortizing over a 10-year period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $12.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to $1.6 million less program spend for TP-05 and $1.0 million less in Elanco milestone expenses, partially offset by $1.5 million of payroll expense (including non-cash stock-based compensation). Total R&D non-cash stock compensation expense incurred in the first quarter of 2024, was $1.5 million, compared with $1.2 million in the same period in 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $51.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $15.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was due primarily to $11.3 million of payroll and personnel-related expense (including non-cash stock-based compensation) and $12.2 million of commercial and market research costs related to our commercial launch of XDEMVY, $12.7 million of increased IT applications, legal, professional and other corporate expenses. Total SG&A non-cash stock compensation expense incurred in the first quarter of 2024, was $3.9 million, compared with $2.7 million in the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $35.7 million, compared to a net loss of $23.4 million for the same period in 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $(1.01), compared with $(0.88) for the same period in 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $298.5 million, which includes the receipt of approximately $108 million of net proceeds received from our follow-on offering completed in March 2024.

About XDEMVY®

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25%, formerly known as TP-03, is a novel prescription eye drop designed to treat Demodex blepharitis by targeting and eradicating the root cause of the disease – Demodex mite infestation. XDEMVY was evaluated in two pivotal trials collectively involving more than 800 patients. Both trials met the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints, with statistical significance and no serious treatment-related adverse events. Most patients found the XDEMVY eye drop to be neutral to very comfortable. The most common ocular adverse reactions observed in the studies were instillation site stinging and burning which was reported in 10% of patients. Other ocular adverse reactions reported by less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum (stye) and punctate keratitis.

XDEMVY Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

XDEMVY is indicated for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

Most common side effects: The most common side effect in clinical trials was stinging and burning in 10% of patients. Other side effects in less than 2% of patients were chalazion/hordeolum and punctate keratitis.

For additional information, please see full prescribing information available at: https://xdemvy.com/.

About TP-03

TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is a novel therapeutic designed to treat Demodex blepharitis by targeting and eradicating the root cause of disease – Demodex mite infestation. It was approved by the FDA in 2023 under the brand name XDEMVY® for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and is being evaluated as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease (MGD) in patients with Demodex mites. Lotilaner is a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that paralyzes and eradicates Demodex mites by selectively inhibiting parasite-specific gamma-aminobutyric acid-gated chloride (GABA-Cl) channels. It is a highly lipophilic molecule, which may promote its uptake in the oily sebum of the eye lash follicles where the mites reside.

About TP-04

TP-04 is an aqueous gel formulation of lotilaner, a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that paralyzes and kills ticks by selectively inhibiting parasite-specific GABA-Cl channels. Tarsus is studying TP-04 for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea (PPR).

About TP-05

TP-05 is an oral systemic formulation of lotilaner, a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that selectively inhibits parasite-specific GABA-Cl channels. TP-05 is believed to be the only non-vaccine, drug-based, preventative therapeutic in development designed to kill ticks to potentially prevent Lyme disease transmission.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 24,720 $ — License fees and collaboration revenue 2,894 2,500 Total revenues 27,614 2,500 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 1,654 — Research and development 12,066 12,356 Selling, general and administrative 51,578 15,096 Total operating expenses 65,298 27,452 Loss from operations before other income (expense) (37,684 ) (24,952 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 3,117 2,293 Interest expense (983 ) (684 ) Other income, net 605 6 Unrealized loss on equity investments (585 ) (65 ) Change in fair value of equity warrants issued by licensee (201 ) (17 ) Total other income, net 1,953 1,533 Net loss $ (35,731 ) $ (23,419 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities and cash equivalents (61 ) 4 Comprehensive loss $ (35,792 ) $ (23,415 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.01 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 35,300,655 26,742,023







TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and par value amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,705 $ 224,947 Marketable securities 104,819 2,495 Accounts receivable, net 29,885 16,621 Inventory 4,036 3,107 Other receivables 1,476 1,093 Prepaid expenses 6,803 7,868 Total current assets 340,724 256,131 Property and equipment, net 1,338 1,468 Intangible assets, net 3,767 3,867 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,132 1,880 Long-term investments — 631 Other assets 1,317 1,514 Total assets $ 349,278 $ 265,491 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 36,570 $ 23,691 Accrued payroll and benefits 5,958 13,245 Total current liabilities 42,528 36,936 Term loan, net 29,933 29,819 Other long-term liabilities 1,606 1,748 Total liabilities 74,067 68,503 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 37,749,468 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 (unaudited); 34,211,190 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 555,655 441,641 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63 ) (2 ) Accumulated deficit (280,387 ) (244,656 ) Total stockholders’ equity 275,211 196,988 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 349,278 $ 265,491



