DOD MEDIA RELEASE: Governor Names New Director for Office of Veterans’ Services

#2024-002 May 8, 2024

For Immediate Release

Governor names new Director for Office of Veterans’ Services

Honolulu, Hawai‘i – The Governor has named John P. Alamodin as the new Director of the Office of Veterans’ Services. Alamodin will start on June 16, 2024. OVS is a division in the State of Hawai‘i, Department of Defense and Alamodin will oversee a staff of 25. The longtime former Director, COL (RET) Ron Han, passed away in August of 2023.

Alamodin comes to the state from the Good Samaritan Society – Pohai Nani where he served as the Senior Director since 2022. Alamodin is currently a Major in the Hawai‘i Army National Guard as serves as a Behavioral Health Officer. He has over eight years in the Hawai‘i Guard and served as the Headquarters Commander of the Medical Readiness Detachment. He has supported state responses such as COVID-19 and as the Senior Behavioral Health Officer in the Hawai‘i National Guard’s Joint Task Force Maui for a multi-governmental agency during the Maui wildfires recovery effort.

Some of the previous civilian positions he held were as Clinic Director for the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Child and Family Service, as the Deputy Director for the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers in Wailuku, a Training and Community Outreach Coordinator for the Lincy Institute (UNLV), Senior Social Worker for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Dallas, and as the Director of Health, Human Services and Housing for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

In 2011, Alamodin direct commissioned into the Army for active duty service at Fort Hood, Texas. Alamodin has deployed three times, initially in 2012-13 in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom as a Behavioral Health Officer in Charge with the 44th Medical Brigade. In 2014, he transitioned to the Texas Army National Guard and deployed in 2017-18 as a Behavioral Health Officer in Charge for the 29thCombat Aviation Brigade in Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Kuwait. Following his return, he inter-state transferred back home to the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard. In 2022-23, he deployed again with the Texas Army National Guard and the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade for Joint Task Force Mustang in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Kuwait, and served as Senior Field Grade Officer in Charge of a Combat Aviation Combined Joint Task Force for 1,500 Soldiers from Texas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New York, Puerto Rico, and Hawai‘i Army National Guard units deployed in theater for Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

The Office of Veterans’ Services has its main office at the Tripler Army Medical Center. They are responsible for development and management of policies and programs related to Veterans’, their dependents, and/or survivors. OVS acts as a liaison between the Governor and veterans’ organizations and between the Department of Veterans Affairs and individual veterans. OVS has counselors on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and two on Hawai‘i. OVS also manages the Hawaiʻi State Veterans Cemetery in Kāneʻohe.

