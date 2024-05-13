Time to upgrade the tech user experience -- for all, but especially older adults

Laurie Orlov, Principal Analyst, Aging and Health Technology Watch

Baby boomers and beyond increasingly depend on technology -- but using it has become a chore of fragmentation across devices and websites.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new report, The User Experience Needs an Upgrade -- May 2024 report notes that the user experience is deteriorating. As the baby boomers age into their 80s over the next few years, their dependency on tech access will grow – for services that are no longer in-person experiences. These include financial management, healthcare access, social networks and more. Most of the 65+ today own smartphones in addition to other tech tools. However, the management of those tools may seem more complicated, and not designed with them in mind, as recent surveys of older adults have shown. User interfaces for the same application vary across devices. Access methods have been optimized by the businesses striving to outsmart hackers. And new kiosks and QR-code enabled interaction are designed to reduce dependence on employees, moving the task burden and associated steps over to the user. Beyond tech, complicated user experiences can be found in cars, stoves, microwaves, TV remote controls and washing machines.

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are emerging that can improve the user experience, including access to an opt-in profile for use with our multiple applications and tools. Personalization of technology can begin at the point of purchase, using our preferences and characteristics, our accessibility needs, and enabling streamlined sign-on for subsequent use. Conversational AI tools will remember our preferences and make suggestions that match them. Face and voice recognition, if available, will be used to make sign-on and access easier and personal. AI technology will enable organization of many tasks into a single directive

As the pace of inevitable tech change collides with an aging demographic, companies will again seek user input as to what works, what is too much, and how best to utilize tech that can help older adults obtain what they need. This will be particularly required in healthcare, with an aging population consuming more time and needing more care. Accessibility features will simply become technology features, ending the distinction in time for this population to use tech that is optimized for them. Training offerings will be widely available and online so that users can learn about new procedures before they need to use them. See the report at https://www.ageinplacetech.com/page/user-experience-needs-upgrade.