Archive Intel Secures $1 Million in Seed Funding Led by Social Leverage; Introduces iMessage Connectivity

This funding will enable us to enhance our AI capabilities, broaden our communications connections, and bolster resources to support our growth.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archive Intel, a trailblazing provider of seamless communications archiving and compliance solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today the successful completion of its $1 million seed round led by Social Leverage, an early-stage seed investment fund specializing in technology companies. This funding round underscores the confidence of investors in Archive Intel's innovative approach to addressing critical compliance challenges in the financial services sector.
— Larry Shumbres
Led by Founder and Managing Partner Howard Lindzon, Social Leverage boasts a record of successful investments in pioneering ventures such as StockTwits, Alpaca, and Seeds Investor. Lindzon expressed enthusiasm about Archive Intel's potential, stating, "Archive Intel's innovative solution addresses the long-overdue need for a financial communications storage and compliance software that meets both the multi-channel communication needs for advisors and SEC regulations."
The financial services sector has incurred over $2.7 billion in fines due to insufficient communications archiving tools. Developed specifically for advisors and financial services Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs), Archive Intel empowers compliance teams with essential data-reviewing capabilities, leading to substantial time savings.
"We are thrilled to have Social Leverage onboard with our mission," said Larry Shumbres, chief executive officer of Archive Intel. "This funding will enable us to enhance our AI capabilities, broaden our communications connections, and bolster resources to support our growth."
Archive Intel's comprehensive platform supports compliant storage and analysis of communications from various channels, including email platforms such as Outlook and Gmail, social media channels like Twitter/X and Facebook, messaging platforms such as Zoom Phone SMS, MyRepChat, Microsoft Teams, and RingCentral, as well as websites. The addition of iMessage connectivity is a significant milestone for Archive Intel, allowing advisors to seamlessly utilize one of the most widely used communication methods without requiring additional apps or phone number changes.
Shea Werner, Archive Intel’s Chief Revenue Officer, emphasized, "A significant portion of the industry’s fines stems from improper archiving of iMessage communications. Past attempts to address this issue, like encouraging advisors to change their phone numbers, have proven ineffective due to our reliance on texting. With seamless iMessage integration, advisors can now compliantly utilize one of the most widely used communication methods without necessitating additional apps or phone number changes.”
To learn more about Archive Intel and schedule a demo, visit archiveintel.com.
About Archive Intel
Archive Intel is an AI-driven archiving and compliance solution that redefines firms' compliance efforts. Our intelligent platform seamlessly manages emails, text messages, social media, websites, and more, ensuring firms effortlessly meet their regulatory obligations. With our advanced AI technology, navigation and data management are streamlined, making compliance an intuitive and straightforward process.
