Rising Ophthalmic Surgeries and Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market; says TNR, The Niche Research

Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 288.0 Mn by 2034, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 4.9% during 2024 – 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ophthalmic operating tables market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the rising prevalence of ophthalmic surgeries globally. With an increasing aging population and the prevalence of eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration, there has been a surge in demand for advanced surgical procedures. Additionally, technological advancements in ophthalmic operating tables, such as improved ergonomics, precise positioning capabilities, and integration with imaging systems, are enhancing surgical outcomes and patient safety.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

These tables offer surgeons greater flexibility and control during procedures, leading to improved accuracy and reduced surgical times. Moreover, the expanding adoption of minimally invasive techniques in ophthalmic surgeries further fuels the demand for specialized operating tables designed to accommodate these procedures. As healthcare facilities continue to invest in upgrading their surgical infrastructure, the ophthalmic operating tables market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years, driven by the imperative to enhance surgical precision and patient care outcomes.

Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market: Key Driving Factors

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in ophthalmic surgical equipment has led to the development of advanced operating tables with features such as improved ergonomics, precise positioning capabilities, and integration with imaging systems. These technological advancements enhance surgical outcomes, increase efficiency, and improve patient safety, driving the demand for modern ophthalmic operating tables.

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders: The rising incidence of eye disorders, including cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration, has resulted in a growing number of ophthalmic surgeries worldwide. As a result, there is a corresponding increase in the demand to accommodate these procedures, contributing to ophthalmic operating tables market growth.

Which Product Had the Highest Share in the Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market in the Upcoming Years?

The electro-hydraulic operating tables segment had the highest share in the global ophthalmic operating tables market in 2023. The electro-hydraulic operating tables offer superior functionality and versatility. These tables offer precise positioning capabilities, facilitating optimal patient positioning during ophthalmic surgeries, which is crucial for surgical accuracy and outcomes.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report

Additionally, electro-hydraulic tables provide smooth and controlled movements, enabling surgeons to perform delicate procedures with ease. The advanced features, including adjustable height, tilt, and rotation, make them suitable for various ophthalmic surgical procedures, enhancing their appeal among healthcare providers. Moreover, their durability and reliability contribute to long-term cost-effectiveness, further bolstering their popularity in the ophthalmic operating tables market.

Based on the End User Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market During The Forecast Period?

The eye clinics segment in the end-user is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global ophthalmic operating tables market during the forecast period. There is an increasing trend towards specialized eye clinics dedicated to ophthalmic care, driven by the rising prevalence of eye disorders and the growing demand for specialized treatment facilities. These clinics often require advanced equipment, including ophthalmic operating tables, to support a wide range of surgical procedures. In addition, advancements in ophthalmic surgery techniques, such as minimally invasive procedures and laser surgery, have expanded the scope of services offered by eye clinics, further driving the demand for modern operating tables. Moreover, the focus on patient-centric care and improved surgical outcomes in these clinics necessitates the adoption of cutting-edge equipment like ophthalmic operating tables with precise positioning capabilities and ergonomic designs. As a result, eye clinics segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, reflecting the evolving landscape of ophthalmic healthcare delivery.

Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market in 2023?

North America had the highest share in the global ophthalmic operating tables market in 2023. The region boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure and facilities, coupled with high levels of healthcare expenditure, enabling widespread adoption of state-of-the-art medical equipment, including ophthalmic operating tables. Additionally, North America has a large patient pool with a high prevalence of eye disorders, driving demand for ophthalmic surgeries and associated equipment.

Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements

The presence of leading manufacturers and technological innovators in the region ensures the availability of cutting-edge ophthalmic operating tables, further fueling ophthalmic operating tables market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies for ophthalmic procedures encourage healthcare facilities to invest in advanced equipment, contributing to North America's dominant position in the global market.

Competitive Analysis of the Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market

Ophthalmic operating tables market is characterized by the presence of several key players vying for market share. Leading manufacturers focus on product innovation, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, factors such as pricing strategies, distribution networks, and customer service play crucial roles in determining market competitiveness. Key players continually assess market trends and consumer preferences to adapt their strategies and maintain their competitive positions. Some of the key players operating in the global ophthalmic operating tables market are listed below:

Advin Health Care

Akrus Germany

Alcon USA

ANA MED Poland

AR EL TIBBI URUNLER Turkey

BENQ Medical Technology China Taiwan

Bicakcilar Turkey

BiHealthcare China

Ergo Tec Germany

Frastema Italy

Gladius Medical KFT Hungary

Howell Medical China

Meditech India

Merivaara Finland

Ningbo Techart Medical Equipment China

OPT SurgiSystems Italy

Palakkad Surgical Industries India

Seeuco Electronics Technology China

Shree Hospital Equipments India

Strongman Medline Pakistan

Takara Belmont Corporation Japan

TECHNOMED India

TM Tigers Ukraine

UFSK International OSYS Germany

US Ophthalmic USA

Other Market Participants

Global Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market

By Product

Manual Operating Tables

Hydraulic Operating Tables

Electric Operating Tables

Electro-hydraulic Operating Tables

By End User



Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com