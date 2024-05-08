Scholarships for independent regional Ukrainian media in crisis

The EU-funded European Centre for Press and Media Freedom and the Ukrainian ‘Public Interest Journalism Lab’ have announced a support programme for Ukrainian independent regional media working in Ukraine in the context of the war.

Selected independent media that are on the verge of closure, or working in the regions most affected by the war, will get a scholarship – a monthly stipend of €900. You will have eight months to get back on your feet.

The eligible candidates should have at least two years of experience in the Ukrainian media market, remain in Ukraine, work or be relocated from Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhiia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa or Kyiv Oblasts.

The competition is managed by the Public Interest Journalism Lab and the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom with the financial support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

The deadline for application is 10 May, at 23:59 Kyiv time.

