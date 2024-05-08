Vacancy at the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine: Civil Society Expert 

The EU Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine (EUACI) is launching a new phase for 2024-2027 and is looking for an experienced and committed Civil Society Expert who will be responsible for the initiative’s work with civil society organisations and independent investigative media.

The Expert will contribute to the design, implementation, and supervision of the EUACI grants programme and help to organise events for the EUACI and partner CSOs. He or she will also facilitate a strategic dialogue between the EUACI and its CSO partners.

The successful candidate will get a labour contract for a full time position with the Danish embassy in Kyiv, including a benefit package, consisting of a performance bonus, health insurance, and five weeks of paid holidays.

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in public policy, public administration, law, international relations, political science, media or a related field, and a minimum of three years of proven professional experience implementing and monitoring programmes with and for CSOs.

The deadline of applications is 13 May.

The EUACI is a joint EU and Danish-funded programme aiming at supporting Ukraine in its efforts to reduce corruption at the national and local level through the empowerment of citizens, civil society and state institutions.

Find out more

Press release