Little Sparrows Technologies Raises $3M Series Seed Round, Announces New Board Members

Little Sparrows Company Logo bili-hut™ neonatal phototherapy bili-hut neonatal phototherapy system package

Seasoned health science and technology industry leaders to provide strategic guidance during market expansion initiatives in US and abroad

WOBURN, MA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Sparrows Technologies, a neonatal medical device startup and innovator of the award-winning, FDA cleared jaundice treatment, bili-hut™ phototherapy, today announces the addition of three members to its Board of Directors following the successful close of a $3M Series Seed funding round. New board members Douglas A. Treco, PhD, Georgia McGaughey, PhD, and Francis Kim collectively bring cross-disciplinary expertise in advancing healthcare innovation and in corporate governance. They will support the company’s go-to-market initiatives with strategic guidance.

Dr. Treco currently serves as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Inozyme Pharma, a publicly traded, clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on development of therapeutics to address life-threatening mineralization disorders that affect infants and children. Previously, Dr. Treco was the Co-Founder, President and CEO of Ra Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company which was acquired in April 2020 by UCB S.A. for $2.5B. Dr. Treco also serves as an Independent Board Director at CRISPR Therapeutics.

“Little Sparrows is aiming to transform the treatment of newborns requiring phototherapy, reducing hospitalizations and improving the quality of care,” said Dr. Treco. “I look forward to working with Little Sparrows CEO, Donna Brezinski, and her team to bring the bili-hut to mothers and infants around the world.”

Prior to recently founding her own consulting company, Dr. McGaughey held the position of Vice President, Data and Computational Sciences at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and was a member of the Research Leadership Team, which sets the strategy for the research arm of the company. A highly recognized team builder, mentor and leader, Dr. McGaughey is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. She serves on several advisory boards, including on the board of Silent Spring Institute which focuses on how our environment contributes to breast cancer.

Dr. McGaughey remarked, “I am thrilled to join the board of Little Sparrows Technologies as it merges cutting-edge technology with a profound commitment to improving the health and well-being of newborns. Together, we'll illuminate the path towards a brighter, healthier future for our tiniest patients."

Mr. Kim is a highly accomplished senior global leader in the medical devices and life sciences industry, currently serving as the Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer at Nyxoah, a global company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat obstructive sleep apnea. Previously, he served as the Executive Vice President of Quality and Regulatory at Philips Healthcare and has held senior leadership positions at Waters Corporation and Medtronic, Inc. Mr. Kim brings extensive cross-disciplinary expertise in quality, regulatory affairs, and operations to help position Little Sparrows Technologies for strategic advancement and business growth as it expands its US market presence and enters global markets.

“As a new board member at Little Sparrows Technologies, I'm thrilled to embark on a journey close to my heart: 'Helping Every Newborn with an Opportunity to Thrive.' The unique blend of clinical expertise and compassion is reshaping care for neonatal jaundice patients globally,” said Mr. Kim. “The impact of this work is profound, protecting over 14 million at-risk babies annually. Together, we nurture the most vulnerable among us, giving each newborn not just a chance to survive, but to thrive abundantly from their very first days.”

“We couldn’t be happier with the new additions to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Donna Brezinski, Founder and CEO of Little Sparrows Technologies. “We are extremely fortunate to have assembled a team of world-class board members with proven track records who can offer their deep industry knowledge and strategic insights as we work toward growing our customer base in the US and globally for the benefit of newborns worldwide.”

About Little Sparrows Technologies

Founded in 2013 by Harvard physicians Dr. Donna Brezinski, a neonatologist, and Dr. Gary Gilbert, a hematologist, Little Sparrows Technologies is an award-winning medical device startup company focused on developing innovative solutions to advance the well-being of newborns worldwide. Its first marketed device, bili-hut™ neonatal phototherapy, received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2019 and is a proven, game-changing innovation enabling rapid, effective treatment of neonatal jaundice in hospital and home settings in the US and abroad. More information can be found at www.little-sparrows-tech.com.