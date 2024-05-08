EGR Unveils New RollTrac Tonneau Cover Applications for Ford F-150, F-250, and Ford Ranger Models
EGR Unveils New RollTrac Tonneau Cover Applications for Ford F-150, F-250, and Ford Ranger ModelsONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR, a leader in automotive accessories, is excited to announce the expansion of its RollTrac Tonneau Cover lineup to include new applications for the Ford F-150, F-250, standard 6.8-6.9 foot beds, and the new 2024 Ford Ranger short bed models.
Customers now have the opportunity to reserve in advance a range of other RollTrac bed covers for vehicle models, including the Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, Ford Super Duty, and Chevy/GMC 2500, and more through authorized EGR dealers as well as via the official egrusa.com website.
The RollTrac Truck Bed Cover has long been celebrated for its durability, security, and ease of use, and now Ford truck owners can experience these benefits firsthand. Designed with precision engineering and crafted from high-quality materials, the RollTrac Tonneau Cover offers unparalleled protection for cargo while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.
"We are thrilled to introduce the RollTrac Tonneau Cover for longer bed length and more truck models," said Mike Timmons, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at EGR. "With these new applications, Ford truck owners can now enjoy the superior performance and reliability that EGR is known for."
Key features of the EGR RollTrac Tonneau Cover include:
- Seamless Integration: Designed to seamlessly integrate with the truck bed, providing a sleek and
streamlined appearance.
- Electric Versions feature Key Fob Control: Allows for easy opening and closing of the cover with the
push of a button on the key fob.
- Enhanced Security: Features a secure locking mechanism to protect cargo from theft and the
elements.
- 700 lb weight rating - easily carries bed racks, roof top tents, and more
- Accessory T-slots on bed rails for customization - works with all major rack brands
- Aluminum construction for maximum durability and security
- Can be securely locked every few inches along the rail on manual applications
The RollTrac Tonneau Cover for Chevy/GMC 1500, Ford F-150, F-250 Stndard bed length and Ranger short bed models is now available for purchase. For more information or to find a dealer near you, visit www.egrusa.com.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
PR Contact:
Justin MacLauchlan
Director of Marketing EGR USA - Aftermarket
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com
503.206.1917
Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
5419416127 ext.
email us here
