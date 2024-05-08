Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,924 in the last 365 days.

Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the “Meeting”). Sprott is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2024 (the “Circular”) to its shareholders were approved.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Sprott’s seven (7) director nominees were elected:

Nominee Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent)
Ronald Dewhurst 91.842% 8.158%
Graham Birch 99.208% 0.792%
Barbara Connolly Keady 91.521% 8.479%
Dinaz Dadyburjor 93.729% 6.271%
Whitney George 99.168% 0.832%
Judith O’Connell 92.246% 7.754%
Catherine Raw 98.954% 1.046%


Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Sprott and the board of directors of Sprott was authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration and terms of engagement.

Votes For (percent): 98.881%

Votes Withheld (percent): 1.119%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Sprott’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.com.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and critical materials investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams
Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations;
Head of Corporate Communications
(416) 943-4394
gwilliams@sprott.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more