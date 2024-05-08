Editorial | Of course the death penalty is racist. And it would be wrong even if it weren’tMartin.Novitski
Tue, 05/07/2024 - 09:07
NewsLink
Civil rights organizations and defense attorneys last month asked the California Supreme Court to invalidate the death penalty in this state for being irredeemably racist.
You just read:
Editorial | Of course the death penalty is racist. And it would be wrong even if it weren’t
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.