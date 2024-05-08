The granting of a motion by a criminal defendant who is no longer in custody to withdraw a plea of “guilty” or “no contest” does not bar the prosecution from reinstating the original complaint and bringing the accused to trial, the Sixth District Court of Appeal has declared.
You just read:
Granting of Motion to Withdraw Plea, Vacate Judgment Does Not Compel Dismissal—Court of Appeal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.