National Center of Excellence for Integrated Health Solutions
Short Title:
CIHS
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: SM-24-008
Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Application Due Date: Monday, July 08, 2024
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to advance bi-directional primary and behavioral health care integration by providing high quality, evidence-informed training and technical assistance to a national audience, including a specific focus on the Collaborative Care Model. The recipient is expected to support the improvement of integrated care models and provide training and technical assistance to health systems, health care providers, and members of the public. With this program, SAMHSA aims to promote full integration and collaboration in clinical practice between behavioral health care and primary physical health care.
Eligibility
Eligible applicants are domestic public and private nonprofit entities.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $2,673,868
Anticipated Number of Awards: 1
Anticipated Award Amount: $2,673,868 per year
Length of Project: Up to 5 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Proposed budgets cannot exceed $2,673,868 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.