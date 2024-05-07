CNIC Selects 2023 Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year

Hasbrouck, who is also Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s Sailor of the Year, was one of four finalists who competed to earn the prestigious award, which includes a spot promotion to chief petty officer.

“Although I’m merely representing the physical form of the Sailor of the Year, there has been many, many puzzle pieces that have come together to create who I am today,” said Hasbrouck, who hails from Forest City, Iowa. “I would like to take this moment to express my greatest gratitude to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, all the leaders, my peers, and my junior Sailors there.”

To be able to compete for the honor, Sailors must consistently demonstrate superb job performance, contribute to the enhancement of command climate, participate in peer group development events and community service activities, showcase educational accomplishments, and meet physical fitness standards to name a few.

“You’re here today because you exceed the standard all the time,” said Naval District Washington Commandant Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, who was the guest speaker. “You’ve demonstrated superior leadership, professionalism and commitment to duty that sets you apart from your peers and I am really proud of each of you.”

Hasbrouck currently serves as Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Harbor Patrol Unit leading petty officer, where she leads and mentors more than 125 Sailors while providing oversight of operation and maintenance of fully mission capable Harbor Security boats. She sustained operational capability by ensuring that watch stations were adequately manned utilizing faster reporting tool providing real time manning and force availability information in accordance with CNIC guidelines.

“We’re 10 regions and 70 installations, so when I say these Sailors up here are the top of the pinnacle of what we do every day at CNIC, that’s truly a profound statement and it’s an important one,” said the shore enterprise’s Force Master Chief Jason Dunn. “Congratulations for all of you being here.”

The other 2023 CNIC Shore Sailor of the Year finalists were:

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Franklin Mateo, a native of Kissimmee, Fla., leads the helm as the Security Operations leading petty officer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam where he revolutionized the security framework, orchestrating a formidable force across multiple disciplines to secure the installation with unmatched efficiency. Mateo’s role as a lead command Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate exemplifies his commitment to fostering a safe and respectful environment.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mycah Love, a native of Sheridan Ark., performed two separate challenging roles at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa as Operations leading petty officer, and Antiterrorism & Physical Security leading petty officer. As Operations LPO, she maintained administrative and operational oversight of landside and waterborne operations. As Antiterrorism & Physical Security LPO she led tenant command antiterrorism officers in quarterly, semiannual, and situationally-require threat working groups.

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Julia Murphy, a native of Toledo, Ohio, assigned to Navy Region Southwest, assumed responsibilities as leading chief petty officer, managing and training financials and logistics in regional dining services program for 11 ashore galley facilities and 150 Sailors and civilian staff. She coordinated the Annual Region Southwest Culinary Competition attended by 32 culinary specialists throughout the region and spearheaded the first ever “Sea vs Shore” culinary competition, which garnered so much attention that future event will be renamed “Best of the Bay” Ultimate Culinary Competition.

