U.S. Navy Accepts Delivery of USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207)

Delivery follows the successful completion of Integrated Sea Trials to test the readiness and capability of the ship and to validate requirements.

“Delivery of the third ship in the class will bring more refueling capability directly to the fleet, including replenishment underway capacity,” said John Lighthammer, program manager, Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office. “The civilian mariners who crew this ship will have the tools they need to operate in often rapidly changing environments.”

The John Lewis-class ships are based on commercial design standards and will recapitalize the current T-AO 187-class fleet replenishment oilers to provide underway replenishment of fuel to U.S. Navy ships at sea. These ships are part of the Navy's Combat Logistics Force.

General Dynamics NASSCO, the shipbuilder, is also in production on future T-AOs USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) and USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210). Future TAOs USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211), USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212), and USNS Harriet Tubman (T-AO 213) are under contract.

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, Program Executive Office Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships and craft, auxiliary ships, special mission ships, sealift ships and support ships.

