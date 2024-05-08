Attorney General Mike Hilgers Files Lawsuit against Everlight Solar for Unlawful Door-to-Door Sales Tactics & Misleading Consumers

Lincoln—Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against Everlight Solar for unlawful door-to-door sales tactics and misleading consumers while selling solar panel systems.

Everlight’s salespeople make deceptive representations about the potential cost savings associated with solar panels. For example, Everlight has misled customers into believing falsely that purchasing panels would lead to the total elimination of their electric bills or that customers would generate enough power to receive a reimbursement check. Everlight also uses misleading savings models that omit relevant information and accurate data that could result in projections that show consumers spending more on panels than they would save.

Everlight’s salespeople also engage in prohibited solicitation tactics that are aggressive and intrusive. For example, they ignore “no solicitation” signs, knock on doors outside of permitted solicitation hours, including as late as 9:00 p.m., and refuse to leave until they’ve secured a sale. As evidenced in numerous online reviews, Everlight is unapologetic and defends its salespeople’s unlawful behavior.

“Despite many complaints, Everlight continues to use unlawful sales tactics that disturb Nebraskans in their homes and violate solicitation codes. Consumers have also complained that Everlight misled them to believe the panels would save them money and perform in manners they do not,” said Attorney General Mike Hilgers. “Our office is stepping in to put a stop to these unlawful tactics and misrepresentations that seek to take advantage of Nebraskans in a tough economy.”

The lawsuit focuses on:

Unlawful Sales Tactics: Everlight’s salespeople unlawfully harass consumers in the sanctity of their homes by ignoring “no solicitation” signs, refusing to leave after consumers decline services or ask them to leave, and visiting homes outside of permitted solicitation hours.

Deceptive Representations Regarding Potential Cost Savings: Everlight uses misleading cost estimates, causing consumers to purchase costly solar systems that may cost more than they save, and misleads consumers to believe that they will no longer incur an electric bill or that they will receive reimbursement checks when neither is the case.

Deceptive Representations Regarding Partnerships: Everlight’s salespeople take advantage of the goodwill of Nebraska institutions, such as OPPD and local athletic programs, by misrepresenting their relationship and causing consumers to believe that these institutions tacitly endorse Everlight’s sales tactics, services, and products.

The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Lancaster County, Nebraska. The complaint alleges Everlight Solar violated the Consumer Protection Act and the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The Attorney General is asking the court to order Everlight to stop its unfair and deceptive sales tactics and pay penalties, among other relief.

For more information or to file a complaint related to this case, consumers can contact the Nebraska Attorney General’s office at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.