Office of the Governor – News Release – Federal Funds Summit Seeks Maximum Funding for Hawai‘i

FEDERAL FUNDS SUMMIT SEEKS MAXIMUM FUNDING FOR HAWAI‘I

May 08, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., his Federal Funds Team and the Department of Transportation are hosting a federal funds summit from July 16-18 under the Governor’s Investing in Hawai‘i’s Future, a collaboration between federal, state, and community partners to maximize federal funding for the state.

The federal funds summit will bring together federal, state, county, and community partners for three days of discussions, workshops, and technical assistance, the summit will equip state grants teams with the skills, knowledge, and partnerships to competitively pursue and secure the historic investments made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Grants teams will have the opportunity to meet directly with federal partners to identify specific federal programs available to support current state needs. Forging and strengthening these working relationships between federal grant-making agencies and state grants teams ensures Hawai‘i’s communities receive investments in the implementation of our state priorities now and into the future.

Governor Green’s Investing in Hawai‘i’s Future Initiative also includes community partnerships to support developing grants teams, targeted trainings on the federal appropriations process, and collaborative channels to facilitate greater knowledge sharing.

Recognizing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity IRA and BIL investments present to the state to fund infrastructure, climate change mitigation, and more, Investing in Hawai‘i’s Future increases the state’s capacity to successfully secure these federal funds.

“Whether invested in our schools, our roads, our food systems, or our healthcare, federal funding supports critical community services and infrastructure,” said Governor Green.

“Given the great benefit of federal funds to states and communities across the nation, the application process for these awards is often very competitive. This summit will ensure that the state is well-positioned and well-equipped to not only go after competitive federal funds, but to bring them home.”

Details of Federal Funds Summit :

Dates: July 16, 2024 – July 18, 2024

Location: Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International Airport, Terminal 1 Conference Center

For more information about how to participate in the federal funds summit, please email [email protected].

