Date: June 18, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS EVENT

The webinar provides an overview of the Over-the-Counter Drug User Fee Program (OMUFA) and describes the key elements of the program as it relates to OMUFA user fees. Presentations will:

Discuss The registration process for over-the-counter monograph drug facilities The different fee types for OMUFA Fiscal year 2024 target revenue, fee rates, and timelines The penalties associated with failure to pay OMUFA user fees OMUFA refund eligibility



INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs professionals working on over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs or who submit over-the-counter monograph order requests.

Industry partners following the FDA’s implementation of the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program known as OMUFA.

General public with an interest in over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Researchers testing over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Foreign regulators of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Consultants focused on processing, manufacturing, developing of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Clinical research coordinators.

Healthcare professionals specializing in over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Importers of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

Supply chain of over-the-counter monograph drug products and/or non-prescription drugs.

OBJECTIVES

Review the fees associated with the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Program (OMUFA).

Describe the registration process for over-the-counter monograph drug facilities.

Identify the different fee types for OMUFA.

Explain the fee collection and payment process for OMUFA.

State the timelines for OMUFA.

Discuss the process for entities that registered with FDA during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic whose sole activity with respect to OTC monograph drugs consisted of manufacturing OTC hand sanitizer products.

SPEAKERS

LCDR Tramara Dam, Pharm.D., MBA, BCSCP, GWCPM

Senior Program Management Officer

Division of User Fee Management (DUFM)

Policy and Operations Branch (POB)

Office of Management (OM) | CDER | FDA

LCDR Yajun (Jason) Tu, Pharm.D., Ph.D., BCSCP

Program Management Officer

DUFM | POB | OM | CDER | FDA

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

This event has been approved for 1 contact hour of continuing education for physicians, pharmacists, and nurses.

Please see detailed announcement for more information.

Real-time attendance is required for the certificate of attendance which can be used in support of CEs for the following professional organizations. Certificates are only available during the two weeks post-event.

This course has been pre-approved by:

RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion.

as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two-day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion. SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.

who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area. SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.

as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration. ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION