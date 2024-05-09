Camelot Secure Reveals Its Award-Winning Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, today announced its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting service. The APT Hunting service is a comprehensive cybersecurity approach that blends network monitoring and log analysis with strategic threat intelligence feeds and behavioral analysis to proactively identify and neutralize potential threats.
At the core of the APT Hunting service is its offensive strategy, which dives deep into network infrastructures to uncover and disrupt threat patterns. Utilizing AI and Machine Learning technologies, these patterns are mapped against the renowned MITRE ATT&CK™ framework, ensuring a constantly evolving and proactive defense mechanism.
The Four Pillars of Camelot’s APT Hunting methodology are central to its effectiveness:
1. Unification of Multiple Data Sources—Integrating data from various sources and intelligence feeds achieves a comprehensive security overview, ensuring no threat goes unnoticed.
2. Cybersecurity Baseline Creation—The baseline defines "normal" behavior within an organization's network by identifying and documenting the standard operational activities and patterns of network traffic, user behavior, system performance, and security events.
3. Automation—Camelot’s system automates the identification of 'normal' behavior across protected cyber landscapes, enabling real-time vigilance and consistent hypotheses testing against the established baseline.
4. Dashboard Generation—The APT Hunting dashboard employs advanced algorithms and Machine Learning to sift through the myriad of alerts generated by various cybersecurity tools and systems. Camelot’s APT Hunting service ranks alerts by evaluating the context, patterns, and anomalies in the data, ensuring that the most critical issues are brought to the forefront for immediate attention.
“At Camelot, our approach transforms how we think about cyber defense. Our APT Hunting service counters bad actors by actively hunting and neutralizing their dangers before they impact our clients’ networks,” said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot. “This is cybersecurity redefined, proactively protecting and defending by integrating cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning with the power of the MITRE ATT&CK framework.”
Camelot’s APT Hunting service was honored at Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual Top InfoSec Innovators Awards for cybersecurity innovation. This award recognizes Camelot’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation, providing organizations with robust defenses against sophisticated cyber threats.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
Learn more at camelotsecure.com.
Betsey Rogers
At the core of the APT Hunting service is its offensive strategy, which dives deep into network infrastructures to uncover and disrupt threat patterns. Utilizing AI and Machine Learning technologies, these patterns are mapped against the renowned MITRE ATT&CK™ framework, ensuring a constantly evolving and proactive defense mechanism.
The Four Pillars of Camelot’s APT Hunting methodology are central to its effectiveness:
1. Unification of Multiple Data Sources—Integrating data from various sources and intelligence feeds achieves a comprehensive security overview, ensuring no threat goes unnoticed.
2. Cybersecurity Baseline Creation—The baseline defines "normal" behavior within an organization's network by identifying and documenting the standard operational activities and patterns of network traffic, user behavior, system performance, and security events.
3. Automation—Camelot’s system automates the identification of 'normal' behavior across protected cyber landscapes, enabling real-time vigilance and consistent hypotheses testing against the established baseline.
4. Dashboard Generation—The APT Hunting dashboard employs advanced algorithms and Machine Learning to sift through the myriad of alerts generated by various cybersecurity tools and systems. Camelot’s APT Hunting service ranks alerts by evaluating the context, patterns, and anomalies in the data, ensuring that the most critical issues are brought to the forefront for immediate attention.
“At Camelot, our approach transforms how we think about cyber defense. Our APT Hunting service counters bad actors by actively hunting and neutralizing their dangers before they impact our clients’ networks,” said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot. “This is cybersecurity redefined, proactively protecting and defending by integrating cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning with the power of the MITRE ATT&CK framework.”
Camelot’s APT Hunting service was honored at Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual Top InfoSec Innovators Awards for cybersecurity innovation. This award recognizes Camelot’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation, providing organizations with robust defenses against sophisticated cyber threats.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
Learn more at camelotsecure.com.
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn