Strategy for the Office of the Chief Nursing Officer 2024–2026

Through, meaningful co‑design with nurses and midwives, patient and service user partnerships in the development and evaluation of all future policies; collaboration with colleagues across multidisciplinary professions to support integrated care delivery, and ensuring all policies developed are evidence based, the Nursing and Midwifery policy Unit, will focus on five strategic priorities.

