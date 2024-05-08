Submit Release
Chief Nursing Officer Launches Strategy for the Office of the Chief Nursing Officer 2024-2026

The CNO, Rachel Kenna, has today launched the Strategy for the Office of the Chief Nursing Officer 2024-2026. The Strategy is a comprehensive roadmap for the next three years, designed to guide, and inform the future of nursing and midwifery policy.

