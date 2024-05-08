1st Meeting of Advisory Committee on Representation of Women & Women’s Stories in collections of National Cultural Institutions
Recent years have shown the importance of highlighting women’s lives, experiences, and contribution to the formative events in all aspects of our modern history. By expressing previously untold stories, we gain a more meaningful, authentic and nuanced understanding of our past, in all of its complexity. Cultural engagement, public events, exhibitions, outreach activities, and creative endeavours, have all supported the documenting and presenting of women’s experiences and participation.