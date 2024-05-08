Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,908 in the last 365 days.

1st Meeting of Advisory Committee on Representation of Women & Women’s Stories in collections of National Cultural Institutions

Recent years have shown the importance of highlighting women’s lives, experiences, and contribution to the formative events in all aspects of our modern history. By expressing previously untold stories, we gain a more meaningful, authentic and nuanced understanding of our past, in all of its complexity. Cultural engagement, public events, exhibitions, outreach activities, and creative endeavours, have all supported the documenting and presenting of women’s experiences and participation.

You just read:

1st Meeting of Advisory Committee on Representation of Women & Women’s Stories in collections of National Cultural Institutions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more