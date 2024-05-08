Comer Statement on D.C. MPD Clearing Out Unlawful and Antisemitic GWU Encampment

WASHINGTON – House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) cleared out the antisemitic and unlawful protestors occupying George Washington University (GWU) and surrounding public lands:

“Following the Metropolitan Police Department finally clearing out the unlawful encampment on GW’s campus, I am very pleased to announce that the hearing with Mayor Bowser has been canceled. I had a good conversation with Mayor Bowser. I thanked her for finally clearing the trespassers off the GW Campus. It was unfortunate the situation at GW forced the Oversight Committee to act; however it was apparent that the DC police force was not going to do their job. Therefore, after meeting with GW leadership and touring the encampment, we decided to hold a public hearing to get answers as to why the Mayor would not uphold the law. I am pleased that the potential Oversight hearing led to swift action by Mayor Bowser and MPD Chief Smith. We will continue to hold D.C. officials accountable to ensure our nation’s capital is safe for all.”

Read More:

Oversight Committee Republicans: DC Officials Must Take Action Against Pro-Hamas Camp and Restore the Rule of Law