Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,910 in the last 365 days.

Comer Statement on D.C. MPD Clearing Out Unlawful and Antisemitic GWU Encampment

WASHINGTON – House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) cleared out the antisemitic and unlawful protestors occupying George Washington University (GWU) and surrounding public lands:

Following the Metropolitan Police Department finally clearing out the unlawful encampment on GW’s campus, I am very pleased to announce that the hearing with Mayor Bowser has been canceled. I had a good conversation with Mayor Bowser. I thanked her for finally clearing the trespassers off the GW Campus. It was unfortunate the situation at GW forced the Oversight Committee to act; however it was apparent that the DC police force was not going to do their job. Therefore, after meeting with GW leadership and touring the encampment, we decided to hold a public hearing to get answers as to why the Mayor would not uphold the law. I am pleased that the potential Oversight hearing led to swift action by Mayor Bowser and MPD Chief Smith. We will continue to hold D.C. officials accountable to ensure our nation’s capital is safe for all.”

Read More:

Oversight Committee Republicans: DC Officials Must Take Action Against Pro-Hamas Camp and Restore the Rule of Law

You just read:

Comer Statement on D.C. MPD Clearing Out Unlawful and Antisemitic GWU Encampment

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more