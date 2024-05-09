Language-Learning Platform "Native Camp" Launches Unlimited Online Japanese Lessons With One-Month Free Trial

Learn Japanese Online Unlimited Lessons

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Native Camp, Inc., the provider of a language-learning platform called "Native Camp," has introduced "Native Camp Japanese," a service providing unlimited Japanese lessons.

In celebration of the launch, the company is offering a one-month free trial promotion which grants all registrants access to the service at no cost for one month.

One-month free trial details:

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=pr_globalpress01

Background Information

Native Camp provides unlimited online lessons for language learners, accessible at any time and from any location.

With round-the-clock availability of professional instructors, users can begin their lessons immediately without the need for scheduling, ensuring convenient access to learning opportunities.

Native Camp has attracted a large number of language learners worldwide for its unlimited lesson access and no-booking convenience, amassing over 1.5 million users. In Japan, it is the leading language-learning service in terms of membership numbers.

Native Camp has introduced Japanese language lessons in response to growing interest sparked by the popularity of Japanese anime and manga in recent years.

A diverse range of original materials has been developed to cater to the varied learning needs and interests of Japanese language enthusiasts, spanning from basic everyday expressions and grammar for beginners to specialized content for business contexts and Japanese proficiency test preparation.

At the end of April 2024, Native Camp had over 500 instructors, each providing diverse one-on-one lessons tailored to their individual strengths. With unlimited lesson access, learners can engage with various instructors to find their preferred match.

Native Camp Japanese website:

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=pr_globalpress01

About Native Camp

Offering online English conversation services from 2015, Native Camp has since grown to become Japan's leading language-learning platform in terms of registered members as of 2024. The service provides unlimited online lessons, accessible at any time and from any location. With users from over 50 countries, including Japan, Taiwan, and Korea, Native Camp has amassed a membership exceeding 1.5 million. Collaborating with over 10,000 instructors from more than 130 countries and regions, Native Camp offers lessons to learners worldwide.

Company Overview

Name: Native Camp, Inc.

Address: 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/en/

Contact Information:

Native Camp, Inc. Public Relations Department

https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs/8