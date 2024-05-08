Mayor Wu Announces Three New Neighborhood Liaisons

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced new staff in the Office of Neighborhood Services, including Anthony Nguyen as the Mid-Dorchester Liaison, Josh McCorkle as the Roslindale Liaison, and Maccon Bonner as the Mission Hill, Fenway-Kenmore, Beacon Hill, and Back Bay Liaison. The Office of Neighborhood Services is integral in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Our neighborhood liaisons are our residents’ direct connection to City Hall and its services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Anthony’s passion to serve from growing up in Dorchester and working at SPARK ensures that our residents will be heard and supported with compassion. Maccon knows City Hall and has shown his dedication to delivering for constituents. Josh’s background in communications and education will empower residents to continue to stay connected to City resources. I am excited for these three liaisons to become familiar faces in their neighborhoods.”

Anthony Nguyen

Anthony Nguyen is a proud lifelong Dorchester resident with a passion to serve the Mid-Dorchester community. Prior to joining the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Nguyen was the Director of SPARK Boston. He joined SPARK Boston in 2021 and held the position of captain, volunteering his time assisting with programming efforts. As the son of Vietnamese immigrants he understands the importance of community, cultural awareness, and advocacy for those who traditionally have lacked the opportunities to engage civically.

In taking up his role as the Mid-Dorchester liaison supporting Uphams Corner, Bowdoin/Geneva, Four Corners, and Codman Square areas, Nguyen is excited to deepen his service in the neighborhood he calls home. Since Dorchester is the largest neighborhood in the city, there are two liaisons who provide constituent services for the neighborhood. The areas Dorchester Liaison Ross Cochran serves includes Dorchester Bay, Savin Hill, Ashmont, and Lower Mills.

“I look forward to working closely with residents to continue improving our neighborhood and address constituent concerns,” said Mid-Dorchester Liaison Anthony Nguyen. “I am excited to meet community leaders who have dedicated so much time to their neighborhood as well as the next generation of civic leaders. It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve the city I was born and raised in.”

Maccon Bonner

Maccon Bonner was born in Boston and raised in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Bonner returned to Boston to attend Suffolk University in 2020. He interned for the Boston City Council District 8 office. He has a passion for connecting with constituents and bringing City Hall out of City Hall by making government accessible for all. Bonner is a resident of Mission Hill.

“Becoming a neighborhood liaison is a new chapter in my life,” said Mission Hill, Fenway-Kenmore, Beacon Hill, and Back Bay Liaison Maccon Bonner. “I can't wait to help continue to cultivate an environment where our neighbors, businesses, and institutions work in tandem with the great people in City Hall to address concerns and meet the needs of the community.”

Josh McCorkle

Josh McCorkle is an experienced education, marketing, and communications professional. A Brookline native, he has a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston University and a master’s degree in elementary special education from Lesley University. Before joining the Office of Neighborhood Services, McCorkle worked as a teacher, university administrator, operations professional, and editor.

“As the Roslindale liaison, I plan to make community members feel that they have a clear line of communication with City Hall so that they can feel confident that their government is working for them,” said Roslindale Liaison Josh McCorkle.

“Anthony, Josh, and Maccon are compassionate leaders who are a great addition to the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Executive Director Beata Coloyan. “I encourage community members to attend liaisons’ weekly Coffee Hours every Friday in neighborhoods to get connected to resources, personally meet their respective liaison, and receive guidance on how to navigate City services.”

The City of Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department is currently hosting Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours. This spring event series is a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor, neighborhood liaisons, and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods.

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.