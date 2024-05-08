Increasing Demand for On-The-Go Diagnostics and Advancements in Imaging Technology to Drive the Growth of the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market; says TNR, The Niche Research

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market to Reach US$ 117.6 Mn in 2023, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 5.34% between 2024 – 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobile gamma cameras market is experiencing robust growth driven by the escalating demand for portable diagnostic solutions. Advancements in imaging technology, including enhanced resolution and compact designs, contribute significantly to the mobile gamma cameras market expansion. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer to further fuel the adoption of these portable devices for precise and timely diagnoses.

Additionally, the trend towards point-of-care diagnostics and the need for on-the-go imaging solutions is boosting the market demand. Companies are actively engaged in technological innovations, collaborations, and mergers to gain a competitive edge, reflecting the dynamic and evolving nature of the mobile gamma cameras market, which continues to play a vital role in modern healthcare diagnostics.

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Trends & Key Growth Factors

Improved healthcare infrastructure often means better accessibility to medical facilities, especially in rural or underserved areas. Mobile gamma cameras can be deployed in regions where fixed imaging facilities are not readily available, enhancing access to diagnostic services. Additionally, mobile gamma cameras are designed for portability, allowing them to be used for point-of-care imaging. As healthcare infrastructure expands, there might be a need for on-the-go diagnostic tools, making mobile gamma cameras a valuable asset for healthcare providers.

Growing healthcare infrastructure often involves the establishment of new hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities. As the number of healthcare institutions increases, there is a higher demand for diagnostic imaging equipment, including mobile gamma cameras market. Also, improved healthcare infrastructure leads to the expansion of medical services across different regions. Mobile gamma cameras, with their portability and flexibility, can be deployed to various healthcare settings, offering diagnostic capabilities in areas with limited access to fixed imaging facilities.

Based on the Product Type Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market During The Forecast Period?

The triple-head segment in the product type is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global mobile gamma cameras market during the forecast period. Triple-head gamma cameras offer advanced imaging capabilities, enabling simultaneous acquisition of multiple views, leading to enhanced diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. The triple-head configuration allows for a broader field of view, enabling comprehensive imaging of larger anatomical areas or simultaneous imaging of multiple organs. This versatility is particularly advantageous in dynamic medical scenarios, such as oncology and cardiology, where detailed and multi-dimensional imaging is crucial for accurate diagnoses.

Furthermore, the increased throughput and efficiency of triple-head gamma cameras contribute to reduced examination times, improving patient throughput in busy healthcare settings. As healthcare providers prioritize cutting-edge technology to improve diagnostic precision and efficiency, the triple-head configuration stands out as a preferred choice, the mobile gamma cameras market.

Which Application Segment Dominates the Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market in 2023?

The breast imaging segment by application dominated the global mobile gamma cameras market in 2023. Breast cancer is a prevalent global health concern, and early detection is critical for successful treatment. Mobile gamma cameras offer portability, enabling on-the-go breast imaging in diverse healthcare settings. This is especially valuable in regions with limited access to fixed imaging facilities.

Additionally, the rise in awareness and screening programs for breast cancer has increased the demand for efficient diagnostic tools, further driving the adoption of mobile gamma cameras market. The technology's flexibility supports point-of-care diagnostics and outreach programs, contributing to its dominance in breast imaging applications. As healthcare infrastructures expand globally, the convenience and effectiveness of mobile gamma cameras position them as integral components in breast cancer detection and management.

Based on the End User Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market During The Forecast Period?

The imaging centers & clinics segment in the end-user is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global mobile gamma cameras market during the forecast period. Imaging centers and clinics increasingly recognize the value of mobile gamma cameras in providing on-the-go, point-of-care diagnostics. The portability of these devices enables flexibility in deployment, allowing healthcare professionals to bring imaging services directly to patients, reducing wait times, and enhancing overall efficiency.

Additionally, mobile gamma cameras cater to rising demand of preventive healthcare, supporting screening programs for various medical conditions. As healthcare providers are seeking solutions that optimize resources while ensuring quality diagnostics, the convenience and adaptability of mobile gamma cameras make them integral to the growth of imaging centers and clinics as key end-users in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market in 2023?

North America recorded the highest share in the global mobile gamma cameras market in 2023, with the United States being a major contributor to this dominance. The United States, in particular, is home to numerous renowned healthcare and medical research institutions, such as the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, which continually drive innovation in medical technologies. Canada also plays a significant role in healthcare innovation, with institutions like the University Health Network and the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM) contributing to advancements in medical imaging and diagnostics.

Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies, a strong presence of key market players, and strategic initiatives in telemedicine and remote healthcare is further contributing for North America’s dominance. The region's proactive approach to adopting innovative medical technologies, positions it as a leader in mobile gamma camera utilization, fostering continued growth of this dynamic market.

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Key Companies

Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques Inc.

CLERAD

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

DIGIRAD HEALTH, INC.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

GAEDE

GE Healthcare

HTDS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mediso

Medizinsysteme GmbH

MIE America

Neusoft Medical Systems

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Other Market Participants

By Product Type

Single-Head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Dual-Head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Triple-Head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Handheld Mobile Gamma Camera

By Application



Brain Imaging

Renal Imaging

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Hepatobiliary Imaging

GI Imaging

Bone Scan

Thyroid Uptake and Imaging

Lymphoscintigraphy

Infection Imaging

Tagged Red / White Blood Cell Imaging

Salivary Imaging

Others

By End User



Hospitals

Imaging Centers & Clinics

Research Centers

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

