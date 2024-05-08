Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an application for a Temporary Injunction against Annunciation House to halt its systemic criminal conduct in Texas. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has reviewed and obtained sworn testimony indicating that Annunciation House’s operations are designed to facilitate illegal border crossings and to conceal illegally present aliens from law enforcement.

Earlier this year, OAG issued a request for documents from Annunciation House in an effort to understand its operations. Instead of producing a single document, Annunciation House sued the OAG. Since that time, Annunciation House’s own sworn testimony has shown that Annunciation House operates as a criminal enterprise. It knowingly shelters illegal aliens who evaded border patrol when crossing. It even goes into Mexico to retrieve aliens who border patrol denied. Then, by its own admission, it conceals those people in its shelters from law enforcement. It will let any alien in, yet it paradoxically refuses to comply with any law enforcement demands. Its own website even boasts that it houses people who crossed the border with “help from a coyote.”

Annunciation House initially claimed it had a religious right to refuse compliance with OAG’s investigation. But when asked under oath how his religion would be burdened by producing documents to OAG, Annunciation House’s Executive Director admitted that it would not. And when OAG sought to ascertain what religious practices even occur at Annunciation House, its senior staff gave nonsensical answers, including practicing “the seven commandments.”

“Any NGO facilitating the unlawful entry of illegal aliens into Texas is undermining the rule of law and potentially jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of our citizens,” said Attorney General Paxton. “All NGOs who are complicit in Joe Biden’s illegal immigration catastrophe and think they are above the law should consider themselves on notice.”

