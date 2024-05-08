The immune and microbial homeostasis determines the Candida-mast cells cross-talk in celiac disease

In the present study, we postulated that a state of chronic inflammation associated with microbial dysbiosis and impaired intestinal barrier function are favorable conditions that promote C. albicans pathogenicity eventually contributing to CD pathology. By resorting to in vitro and in vivo preclinical models of CD, we have found that the C. albicans–MC cross-talk is contingent upon the underlying inflammatory state and dysbiosis. However, the restoration of immune and microbial homeostasis promotes a beneficial C. albicans–MC cross-talk and attenuates the intestinal pathology in CD. Thus, a better understanding of the Candida–host microbiota cross-talk provides important advances in the pathogenesis and therapy of human CD.

Inflammation is a key player in CD. It has been proposed that there is an inflammatory preclinical set up preceding the disease on which various environmental inflammatory stimuli can insist. This constitutive alteration can predispose to autoimmune condition in which gluten exacerbates inflammation ( 15 ). In this scenario, mast cells (MCs) may represent important drivers of intestinal inflammation. MCs are tissue-resident cells typically located at the strategical sites and involved in host defense. MCs can either regulate homeostasis or promote inflammatory processes through the release of specific mediators ( 16 ). Several reports have documented an increased MC number in the untreated CD subjects that returns to normal levels after gluten withdrawal ( 17 ). In addition, Frossi et al have found that the increased density of infiltrating MCs in CD intestinal biopsies correlates with an increased inflammatory grade, according to the Marsh classification, and MCs were found to directly respond to non-immunodominant gliadin fragments by releasing a large amount of inflammatory cytokines in vitro ( 18 ). These observations indicate that MC plasticity may be a double-edged sword in CD and as-yet uncharacterized environmental changes can drive MCs to exacerbate mucosal inflammation. Previously, we demonstrated that MCs work together with IL-9, the key cytokine that autocrinally drives mastocytosis ( 19 ), in promoting barrier function loss and fungal dissemination. Thus, the IL-9–MC axis could act as a signature that discriminates between the pathogenic versus protective role of C. albicans in the gut ( 20 ).

In 2003, reference 7 have hypothesized that Candida albicans, a human commensal of the gastrointestinal and genital tracts ( 8 ), may be a triggering factor in CD after the observation of similarity between the fungal wall component, hyphal wall protein 1 (Hwp1), and two CD-related gliadin T-cell epitopes ( 7 ). This hypothesis has been supported by the observation of higher levels of anti-Hwp1, anti-gliadin and anti-TG2 antibodies in the serum of CD patients more than healthy controls and by the detection of Candida sp. in 33% of CD fecal specimens compared with 0% of the control group ( 9 , 10 ). As a successful colonizer of the human host, C. albicans has the ability to survive by adapting to a wide range of host niches through its metabolic and morphological flexibility. The fungus can take on the most common morphologies of yeasts, generally associated with commensalism, and hyphae, considered the most invasive form ( 11 ). The switch from harmless colonizer to virulent pathogen is, in most cases, due to perturbation of the fungus–host microbiota interplay and is finely regulated by inflammation ( 12 ). A homeostatic microbiome exerts an inhibitory effect on Candida adhesion, colonization and invasion. On the contrary, gut dysbiosis promotes C. albicans colonization. Being a gastrointestinal inflammatory disease with a dysbiotic print and leaky gut ( 13 , 14 ), CD seems to have favorable conditions for the commensal-to-pathogen switch of C. albicans.

Celiac disease (CD) is a chronic immune-mediated enteropathy that primarily affects the small intestine and occurs from aberrant cellular responses to gluten peptides in genetically susceptible individuals expressing the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) DQ2 or DQ8 ( 1 ). The clinical spectrum of CD includes classic gastrointestinal symptoms but also extra-intestinal manifestations of cutaneous, endocrinological, and neuropsychiatric nature ( 2 ). Like in many autoimmune diseases, antibody production against gliadin, tissue transglutaminase 2 (TG2), and endomysium is an important feature in CD and indicates a loss of immune tolerance to self-antigens ( 3 ). Being a multifactorial disease, the complementary genetic and environmental factors mainly influence CD penetrance and are likely necessary to break intestinal tolerance to gluten, thus promoting intestinal tissue damage. However, only a small fraction of high-risk individuals exposed to gluten develop CD, indicating that additional environmental factors are likely to have a role in the development of disease ( 1 ). Mounting evidence implies that several infectious agents, such as viruses ( 4 , 5 ), or other yet-to-be-defined factors may act as triggers in CD ( 6 ).

Results

Gliadin peptides affect C. albicans morphotype To test a potential interaction between gliadin peptides and C. albicans, we first evaluated the effects of gliadin peptides on C. albicans growth and germination. To this purpose, commercial wheat gliadin was subjected to enzymatic peptic–tryptic digestion (Fig S1A and B) and different concentrations of pepsin–trypsin resistant (PT)-gliadin peptides were added to C. albicans cultured at 37°C for 5 h in an amino acid–rich liquid medium (RPMI-1640). We found that PT-gliadin peptides were able to promote the formation of large cell–cell aggregates at 0.5 h and germination at 5 h (Fig 1A and B). In addition, gliadin-treated Candida cells displayed a higher hyphal length when compared with untreated cells (Fig 1C). Previous observations have demonstrated that hyper-virulent strains of C. albicans have highly aggregative colony structure in vitro and more extensive cell damaging activity within the oral epithelial layers (21). Thus, the ability of gliadin peptides to promote aggregation and increase hyphal growth could reflect a higher capacity of Candida to adhere and damage epithelial cells and trigger an inflammatory response. To test this hypothesis, proliferating Caco-2 cells were exposed to C. albicans treated with gliadin peptides for 5 h and evaluated for the levels of IL-15, a critical player in CD pathogenesis (22). As a result, we found that Caco-2 cells exposed to C. albicans in the presence of gliadin released higher levels of IL-15 when compared with each of the treatments used alone (Fig 1D). In vivo, WT mice fed a standard diet and infected with the fungus displayed increased intestinal IgA levels against gliadin (AGAb) and TG2 (Fig 1E), in line with previous reports showing increased anti-AGAb levels in subjects with chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (23, 24). These results indicate that gliadin peptides have a direct impact on C. albicans morphotype likely contributing to CD pathogenesis. Figure S1. Electrophoretic characterization of gliadin peptides after enzymatic digestion. (A, B) Hydrolysis phases’ schematic description and (B) gel electrophoresis of whole gliadin-digested peptides, stained with Coomassie brilliant blue. MW, molecular weight (kD). Figure 1. Candida albicans contributes to celiac disease initiation and development. Candida albicans (SC5314) yeasts were exposed at different concentrations of pepsin–trypsin–gliadin peptides in RPMI-1640 liquid medium. (A, B, C) Cells aliquots were imaged (A) by microscopy and May–Grünwald Giemsa staining (on inset) and evaluated for (B) cell germination and (C) hyphal length (a minimum of 50 hyphae were analyzed in different high-power fields). Images were taken with a high-resolution microscope (EVOS FL Auto Cell Imaging System), 100× magnification (scale bar, 20 μm). (D) Caco-2 cells were pulsed with C. albicans and treated with 500 μg/ml gliadin peptides for 5 h and evaluated for (D) IL-15 production by ELISA. (E) WT mice fed with standard diet were infected intragastrically with 1 × 109 Candida albicans and evaluated for (E) anti(α)-gliadin (AGAb) and α-TG2 IgA production by ELISA in the small intestine. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM of two independent experiments. In (E), n = 4 mice/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA, two-way ANOVA, or unpaired T test, Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Treated versus untreated cells (None), gliadin- versus gliadin+CA–treated cells, infected versus uninfected mice. CA, Candida albicans. Source data are available for this figure.

C. albicans contributes to the intestinal pathology in murine models of CD It is well known that genomic dsRNA from rotavirus, and its synthetic analog [P(I:C)], induces severe mucosal injury in the small intestine and is associated with the onset of CD (25, 26, 27). We resorted to a mouse model of poly (I:C) [P(I:C)]–driven small intestine damage to evaluate the impact of Candida in the early phase of CD pathogenesis. WT mice were infected with C. albicans and/or treated intraperitoneally with 15 mg/kg [P(I:C)] 12 h after the infection. We found that mice treated with [P(I:C)] and infected with C. albicans, although not showing a worsening in the intestinal architecture (Fig S2A and B), displayed a reduced expression of the tight junction zonula occludens-1 (ZO-1) (Fig S2B), a key regulator of intestinal barrier function (28), and up-regulated Tg2 expression (Fig S2C). These findings are in line with the observations that C. albicans is able to modulate epithelial tight junctions in a reversible manner by shifting ZO-1 from the membrane to cytoskeletal areas of the cell and to induce human and murine enterocytes death by enhancing TG2 activity (29). Importantly, mice infected with the fungus and treated with [P(I:C)] also released higher levels of IL-15 (Fig S2D), further indicating that C. albicans may contribute to the early stage of CD pathogenesis. Figure S2. Candida albicans increases poly (I:C)–induced small-intestinal injury. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) WT (A, B, C, D) and Tph1−/− (E, F, G) mice were infected intragastrically with 1 × 109 Candida albicans and treated intraperitoneally with 15 mg/kg poly (I:C) [P(I:C)] 12 h after infection. (A, E) Mice were evaluated 2 d after infection for (A, B, C, D, E, F, G) villous/crypt ratio (each data point corresponds to a single crypt/ratio evaluation in different high-power fields, n = 10), (B, F) histology (PAS staining) and ZO-1 immunofluorescence in small intestine, (C) Tg2 expression by RT–PCR and (D, G) IL-15 production evaluated in small intestine by ELISA. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM from three independent experiments (n = 3–4 mice/group). Images were taken with a high-resolution microscope (Olympus BX51), 20× magnification (scale bars, 200 μm). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA, Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Treated versus untreated (None) mice. CA, Candida albicans. Source data are available for this figure. To validate these findings in well-established murine models of CD, WT mice inbred for at least three generations on a gluten-free diet (GFD), and nonobese diabetic (NOD) mice expressing the CD-predisposing HLA molecule DQ8 (NOD.DQ8), were subjected to gluten sensitization by gliadin challenge via gavage followed by C. albicans infection (Fig 2A). The gross examination of the intestine in untreated GFD mice revealed an increase in the dimension of the cecum (Fig S3A), likely due to a defective fermentation of dietary fibers and changes in microbiome composition (30). Indeed, feces from GFD mice showed a significant decrease in the abundance of Firmicutes and Lactobacillaceae, whereas Enterobacteriaceae were slightly increased (Fig S3B), in line with previous observations on the abundance of bacterial populations in healthy subjects on GFD (31). No structural alterations of small intestine and colon were observed in GFD mice compared with the control group (data not shown). Upon gluten sensitization, we found that gluten-sensitized mice infected with C. albicans showed altered intestinal architecture and inflammation (Fig 2B and C), with a lower villous-to-crypt ratio and higher CD3+ intraepithelial lymphocyte number than untreated and gliadin-only treated mice, and this was particularly evident in NOD.DQ8 mice (Fig 2B and C). This was accompanied by an increase in the number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells producing IFN-γ in mesenteric lymph nodes (Fig S4B) and enhanced production of pro-inflammatory cytokines (Fig 2D) as well as mucosal anti-gliadin (AGAb) and TG2 IgA production (Fig 2E) in small intestine. Figure 2. Candida albicans exacerbates intestinal pathology in gluten-sensitized mice. (A) WT and NOD.DQ8 mice were challenged via gavage with 500 mg/kg gliadin peptides and infected intragastrically with 1 × 109 Candida albicans as depicted in the experimental schedule (A). (B, C, D, E) Mice were euthanized 7 d after infection and evaluated for (B) villous/crypt ratio (each data point corresponds to a single crypt/ratio evaluation in different high-power fields, n = 15–20), (C) small intestine histology (PAS staining) with relative number of CD3+ intraepithelial lymphocytes, (D) inflammatory cytokine production, and (E) anti(α)-gliadin (AGAb) and α-TG2 IgA production by ELISA in the small intestine of WT and NOD.DQ8 mice. Images were taken with high-resolution microscope (Olympus BX51), 20× magnification (scale bar 60 μm). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM from two to three independent experiments (n = 3–6 mice/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA, Tukey’s or Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Gliadin-treated versus untreated mice (None), gliadin versus gliadin+CA–treated mice. CA, Candida albicans. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S3. Evaluation of gluten-free diet (GFD) feeding. (A, B) WT mice were fed with GFD for at least three generations and evaluated for (A) intestinal gross evaluation and (B) relative abundance (fold change) of fecal bacteria. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM from three independent experiments (n = 4 mice/group). *P < 0.05, GFD versus standard diet. Unpaired T test. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S4. Flow cytometry analysis in gluten-sensitized NOD.DQ8 mice infected with Candida albicans. (A, B) Gating strategy for flow cytometry analysis and (B) CD4+ and CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells assessed in mesenteric lymph nodes of gluten-sensitized NOD.DQ8 mice infected with C. albicans. CA, C. albicans.

The mast cells–C. albicans axis is involved in CD pathogenesis Although CD is considered a T cell–ediated enteropathy, MCs have been associated with the development of the disease (18). Given that the changes towards an inflammatory condition driven by MCs contribute to switch the Candida behavior from commensal to pathogen and exacerbate mucosal inflammation (20, 32), we looked for the contribution of the MCs-Candida axis to CD pathogenesis. We first stimulated bone marrow-derived mast cells (BMMCs) obtained from C57BL/6 mice with gliadin peptides in the presence of C. albicans. After 12 h of culture, although no relevant differences in MC morphology were observed (Fig 3A), we found that C. albicans amplified the ability of gliadin peptides to promote an inflammatory MC phenotype, as revealed by the increased levels of MCPT-1 (Fig 3B and C). It is well known that MCPT-1, a chymase massively released by mucosal MCs (MMCs), contributes to increase epithelial paracellular permeability during intestinal nematode infections (33, 34). On the contrary, the expression of Mcpt6, a tryptase produced by connective-tissue MCs (CTMCs) with an anti-inflammatory activity during intestinal candidiasis (20), was unaffected in MCs treated with gliadin peptides and pulsed with C. albicans (Fig 3B). To validate these results in vivo, we looked for MC expansion and function. We found that whereas C. albicans apparently did not promote the expansion of MCs in gluten-sensitized mice, as seen by toluidine blue staining (Fig 3D), the fungus was able to induce a MC inflammatory phenotype. Indeed, gluten-sensitized and infected mice showed an increase in MCPT-1 expression and production (Fig 3E and F) and decrease Mcpt6 expression (Fig 3E), indicating that C. albicans may affect MC function in CD. Figure 3. Mast cells–Candida albicans axis is involved in celiac disease. Bone marrow–derived mast cells from C57BL/6 mice were cultured with pepsin–trypsin–gliadin peptides (500 μg/ml) and pulsed with Candida albicans. (A, B, C) After 12 h of culturing, cells were evaluated for (A) morphology by light microscope and May–Grünwald Giemsa staining (on inset), (B) MC-related proteases expression by RT–PCR, and (C) MCPT-1 production by ELISA. In (D, E, F), WT mice were challenged via gavage with 500 mg/kg gliadin peptides and infected intragastrically with 1 × 109 Candida albicans. (D, E, F) Mice were euthanized 7 d after infection and assessed for (D) MC evaluation by Toluidine blue staining with relative MC count, (E) MC proteases expression by RT–PCR, and (F) serum MCPT-1 by ELISA. Images were taken with high-resolution microscope (Olympus BX51), 100× magnification (scale bars 20 μm). Red arrows indicate mast cells. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM from two to three experiments (n = 4 mice/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA, Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Gliadin versus untreated (None) cells or mice, gliadin+CA versus gliadin-treated cells or mice. CA, Candida albicans; MMC, mucosal mast cells; CTMC, connective-tissue mast cells; ns, not significant. Source data are available for this figure.

The IL-9–mast cell axis is pathogenic in CD IL-9 is a pleiotropic cytokine that has been often associated with intestinal diseases, from food allergy (35) to inflammation (36). Besides innate lymphoid cells 2 and T helper 9 cells, IL-9 is mainly produced by a specific subset of MMCs on which IL-9 promotes survival and recruitment. Previously, we have shown the increased positivity of IL-9 in CD biopsies and IL-9 production in gluten-sensitized mice particularly upon C. albicans infection (20), suggesting that IL-9 could be an attractive drugable pathway in CD. To evaluate whether the IL-9 neutralization may ameliorate the intestinal pathology exacerbated by C. albicans, we treated gluten-sensitized and infected mice with anti–IL-9 or isotype mAb (Fig 4A). We found the amelioration of intestinal pathology in terms of increased villous/crypt ratio (Fig 4B) and intestinal architecture (Fig 4C), with a significant reduction of IL-9 and IFN-γ (Fig 4D) along with αAGAb production (Fig 4E). However, IL-9 neutralization failed to significantly decrease IL-15 production (Fig 4D), while reducing MC expression of Mcpt1 (Fig 4F), these finding suggesting that IL-9 neutralization may be exploited, to some extent, to prevent intestinal pathology in CD. Figure 4. IL-9 neutralization ameliorates intestinal pathology in gluten-sensitized mice infected with Candida albicans. (A) WT mice were challenged via gavage with 500 mg/kg gliadin peptides, infected intragastrically with 1 × 109 Candida albicans and treated with anti(α)–IL-9 or isotype control mAb as depicted in the experimental schedule (A). (B, C, D, E, F) Mice were evaluated for (B) villous/crypt ratio (each data point corresponds to a single crypt/ratio evaluation in different high-power fields, n = 10), (C) histology (PAS staining) of small intestine, (D) cytokine production, and (E) anti(α)-gliadin (AGAb) IgA production by ELISA and (F) MC proteases expression by RT–PCR in the small intestine. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM from three independent experiments (n = 3–4 mice/group). Images were taken with a high-resolution microscope (Olympus BX51), 20× magnification (scale bars, 200 μm). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA, Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Gliadin+CA+Isotype ctrl versus untreated (None) mice, gliadin+CA+αIL-9 versus gliadin+CA+Isotype ctrl mice. CA, Candida albicans; ns, not significant. Source data are available for this figure.

The gut microbiota composition and function are altered in CD and restored by a microbial metabolite The gut microbiome is an important contributing factor to the pathogenesis of CD, including a decrease expansion of Lactobacillus spp. and Bifidobacterium (37, 38), a microbial finding predicting an increased pathogenicity of C. albicans (39, 40). In line with these observations, we confirmed a decreased abundance of the Firmicutes phylum, Clostridiaceae, and Lactobacillaceae families and Lactobacillus reuteri in our CD mice (Fig 5B). This microbial composition resulted in an increase of C. albicans pathogenicity that led to a significant expansion of the intestinal pathogen E. coli in gluten-sensitized infected mice (Fig 5B). To evaluate whether the modulation of microbiota may have a protective activity in CD, we resorted to the microbial metabolite, indole-3-aldehyde (3-IAld) (Fig 5A), known to play a therapeutic role in mucosal homeostasis and microbial dysbiosis (41). It is known that patients with active CD have impaired capacity to metabolize tryptophan (trp), an amino acid and essential component of the human diet, and to produce microbial metabolites such as 3-IAld (42). We found that 3-IAld decreased the expansion of E. coli, whereas restored Firmicutes, Lactobacillaceae, Clostridiaceae as well as of L. reuteri, known to antagonize C. albicans infectivity in the gut (41) (Fig 5B). Consistently, 3-IAld significantly restored the fecal levels of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) strongly involved in the maintenance of gut function (43) (Fig 5C) and known to be defective in CD children (44, 45, 46). Figure 5. Indole-3-aldehyde modulates microbiota composition and metabolic profile in celiac disease. (A) WT mice challenged with gliadin peptides and infected intragastrically with Candida albicans were treated with indole-3-aldehyde (3-IAld) as depicted in the experimental schedule (A). (B, C, D, E, F) Mice were euthanized 7 d after infection and evaluated for (B) bacterial abundance in fecal samples, (C) short-chain fatty acids levels in fecal samples, (D) 5-HT-related genes expression by RT–PCR, (E) 5-HT production, and (F) positivity in the small intestine with relative quantification. Images were taken with high-resolution microscope (Olympus BX51), 20× and 40× magnification (scale bars 60 μm and 100 μm, respectively). Hoechst 33342 was used to counterstain nuclei. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM from three independent experiments (n = 3–6 mice/group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA, Bonferroni multiple comparisons test. Gliadin+3-IAld versus gliadin treated mice, gliadin+CA+3-IAld versus gliadin+CA treated mice, gluten-free diet versus standard diet. CA, Candida albicans; None, untreated mice. Source data are available for this figure. Among the trp catabolites, serotonin (5-HT) is an emerging key player in intestinal immune homeostasis and host microbiota cross-talk (47). Being 5-HT mainly produced within the gut by enterochromaffin cells through SCFAs (48), we looked for 5-HT production in gluten-sensitized mice treated with 3-IAld. To this purpose, we evaluated the expression of 5-HT–associated genes (Fig S5) and found that 3-IAld–treated mice showed an increase in the expression of Tph1 and Ddc (Fig 5D), the rate-limiting enzymes crucial for 5-HT synthesis, and a significant up-regulation of Aanat and Asmt genes (Fig 5D) that catalyze the conversion of 5-HT to melatonin. Accordingly, 3-IAld increased 5-HT production (Fig 5E) and the number of 5-HT–positive cells in the gut of gluten-sensitized mice (Fig 5F). The protective effect of 5-HT observed in gluten-sensitized mice was corroborated also by the increased intestinal damage (Fig S2E and F) along with a significant release of IL-15 (Fig S2G) in the small intestine of Tph1–/– mice subjected to [P(I:C)] model. These data suggest that 3-IAld modifies intestinal microbiota composition and function toward protective bacteria and metabolites, including 5-HT. Figure S5. The biochemical pathway of serotonin synthesis and metabolism in the gut. TPH1, tryptophan hydroxylase 1; DDC, aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase; AANAT, serotonin N-acetyltransferase; ASMT, N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase. Of great interest, we found that 3-IAld inhibited the fungal germination and reduced the hyphal length exerted by gliadin peptides on C. albicans (Fig S6A–C), a finding confirming the ability of 3-IAld to control Candida morphogenesis (49) and pointing to the multitasking protective activity of 3-IAld at the host–pathogen interface. Figure S6. Indole-3-aldehyde counteracts the effects of gliadin peptides on Candida albicans morphology. Candida albicans (SC5314) yeasts were exposed at different concentrations of gliadin peptides and indole-3-aldehyde (3-IAld) in RPMI-1640 liquid medium. (A, B, C) Cells aliquots were imaged at different time points (A) by microscopy and evaluated for (B) cell germination and (C) hyphal length (a minimum of 50 hyphae were analyzed in different high-power fields). Images were taken with a high-resolution microscope (EVOS FL Auto Cell Imaging System), 100× magnification (scale bar, 20 μm). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM of two independent experiments. *P < 0.05. Two-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Gliadin-treated+3-IAld versus gliadin-treated cells. None, untreated cells.