Pat Ragazzo selected as Top Reporter and Publisher of the Year by IAOTP
Pat Ragazzo honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Ragazzo, New York Mets and New York Yankees Reporter for Sports Illustrated, was recently selected as Top Reporter and Publisher of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With half a decade of experience, Mr. Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. He has been seen on SNY, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.
Prior to his career, Mr. Ragazzo earned his Bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communications and Public Relations from Salisbury University in 2018.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ragazzo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Reporter and Publisher of the Year.
In addition to his successful career, Mr. Ragazzo mentored elementary school students in an afterschool program as well as volunteered at the Salisbury Walk for Multiple Sclerosis during his time as a college student at Salisbury University.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Ragazzo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Mr. Ragazzo attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
