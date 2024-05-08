Use the QR Code to Verify an Electronic Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product

Electronic certificates of pharmaceutical product (eCPP) include a unique quick response (QR) code. This allows for quicker and easier eCPP verification of the authenticity. Anyone, including foreign governments, that receives an eCPP for human drugs exported from the U.S. may verify the authenticity of these certificates using one of the options:

Option 1

To scan a QR code, open a camera application on your mobile phone and hold your phone over the QR code so that it appears on the screen of your phone. A notification will pop up on your camera’s screen if your phone is capable of reading QR codes. Tap the notification to navigate to the FDA Unified Registration and Listing System Export Certification Validator (FECV) portal. Enter the unique eCPP number to verify the eCPP and view a copy of the certificate associated with the QR code.

Option 2