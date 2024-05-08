The Court should be part of the toolbox of the OSCE Chairpersonship, says Court President

In his annual address to the OSCE Permanent Council on 2 May 2024, Professor Emmanuel Decaux, President of the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration, presented the Court’s 2023 activity report and underscored its crucial role in the OSCE framework, advocating for its inclusion as a key instrument in the OSCE Chairpersonship's toolkit.

Professor Decaux's reflections came as he spoke about the 30th anniversary of the Stockholm Convention in 2022 — a pivotal treaty within the OSCE dedicated to the peaceful resolution of disputes. This milestone was marked by a comprehensive seminar in Stockholm, reflecting on the Court’s journey and the evolving challenges in a Europe facing multiple crises. "More than thirty years after the creation of the OSCE Court, the time must not be one of resignation, but of determination to fully implement one of the rare treaties [the Stockholm Convention] adopted by the Organization," President Decaux emphasized.

He reiterated the foundational goals of the Stockholm Convention, established on 15 December 1992, which set the stage for the creation of the Court. This initiative stemmed from the commitments made during the La Valetta Meeting of Experts on Peaceful Settlement of Disputes, aiming to foster conciliation and arbitration mechanisms under an independent and impartial judicial framework.

Highlighting the Court's role in conflict prevention and crisis de-escalation, Decaux appealed to all OSCE participating States not yet party to the Stockholm Convention to consider accession. He championed the Court's capacity for "flexible, rapid, and discreet procedures," which are essential for amicable dispute resolution and uphold the principles of international law, good faith, and neighborliness.

The OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration provides two complementary mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes between States: conciliation and arbitration. A conciliation procedure can be activated unilaterally by any State party to the Convention for a dispute between it and one or more other States parties. An arbitration procedure can be initiated by agreement between States parties or OSCE participating States.