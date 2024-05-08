Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,904 in the last 365 days.

Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH regarding interruption of regular programming on Federal Television

SARAJEVO, 8 May 2024 - Following the unfortunate interruption of regular programming on Federal Television, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) calls upon BHRT and RTVFBiH to find an urgent and workable solution that ensures consistent and reliable access to vital information for everyone in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Establishing and maintaining a politically independent and financially stable public broadcasting system is necessary to protect the fundamental right of access to information and foster a vigorous and healthy media environment, cornerstones of functional democracy and reflective of OSCE commitments.

Authorities at the State and entity levels must uphold this responsibility, including by identifying a solution for the sustainable and systemic funding of all public broadcasters in Bosnia and Herzegovina, thereby fulfilling a longstanding recommendation of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM).

You just read:

Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH regarding interruption of regular programming on Federal Television

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more