Attorney General Jackey Warns Citizens To Remain Vigilant Against Telephone and Computer Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is warning South Dakotans again to be watchful for various scams after a Sioux Falls woman lost a reported $58,000 in a computer scam.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating the case of the 68-year-old woman who received a computer pop-up identifying itself as Apple Security. The woman was eventually forced to withdraw money from her account after being convinced by the scammer that she had to avoid being prosecuted for money laundering.

“This is a classic type of scam that preys on the elderly,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The scammer confuses the person, threatens legal action, and promises the money will be returned to them. All of it is a lie.”

Attorney General Jackley offers these tips to people who receive such calls or emails:

Obtain as much information about the scammer – name, phone number, time they called, what they said.

Do not provide personal or financial information via the telephone or internet.

Never give or download remote access to your computer.

Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

If you are concerned with your computer’s security, go to a reputable retailer or repair shop locally.

Keep family members aware of what you are doing.

People who receive such calls are encouraged to contact local law enforcement, the Division of Consumer Protection at consumerhelp@state.sd.us or call 1-800-300-1986 or 605-773-4400.

The Division of Consumer Protection is part of the Attorney General’s Office.

