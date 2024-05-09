Hatch and GrowValley Announce HatchValley: A New Era for Entrepreneurship in the Region
Hatch, Sri Lanka's leading startup ecosystem & co-working space joins forces with GrowValley, a UAE venture studio to form "HatchValley".DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hatch, Sri Lanka's leading startup ecosystem & co-working space venture joined forces with GrowValley, a UAE born venture studio to form one of the biggest venture studios in the world "HatchValley." This joint venture aims to revolutionize the region’s startup ecosystem with a seasoned team of 350 experts, by offering specialized venture builder and accelerator programs starting with BildrX Camp, a unique venture building accelerator program launching on June 17, 2024.
Hatch, a highly successful startup ecosystem from Sri Lanka and with a presence in Singapore, founded by Jeevan Gnanam and Brindha Selvadurai, boasts a 60,000 Sq.Ft state-of-the-art co-working space with more than 1000 people working concurrently at any given time. GrowValley on the other side is a hybrid venture studio founded by Jazeer Jamal and Aaisha Mathews with over 12,000 Sq.Ft building space.
HatchValley will offer a unique value proposition to the GCC market, as it combines Hatch's extensive community-driven ecosystem and GrowValley's venture-building expertise to support startups from ideation to exit.
The combined expertise and leadership promise to propel HatchValley into a premier position for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.
About Hatch
Hatch is a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's startup community, offering co-working spaces, mentoring, and acceleration programs to empower entrepreneurs. Co-founded by Jeevan Gnanam and Brindha Selvadurai, Hatch has been dedicated to making Sri Lanka a hub of innovation.
Hatch has established itself as a beacon of innovation in Sri Lanka, boasting an impressive portfolio that includes:
The implementation of 18 diverse programs aimed at fostering entrepreneurial talent, with flagship initiatives like AccelerateHer, dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs, and GoviLab, an AgriTech Accelerator supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
A vibrant community of 700 startups, demonstrating Hatch's significant impact on nurturing business growth and innovation.
About GrowValley
GrowValley, founded & led by Jazeer Jamal and Aaisha Mathews, is a hybrid venture builder based in the UAE, focusing on inventing, investing, and building game-changing ventures with Public and Private organizations. With a proven track record of building successful Ventures and Venture Studios, GrowValley is committed to solving problems at scale.
GrowValley has made substantial strides in the venture-building space with:
The creation of over 20 ventures across sectors such as Media, SaaS, Education, and Social Tech, showcasing its versatile approach to entrepreneurship.
The establishment of 5 Venture Studios, including ShamsValley, world’s first Public-Private Venture Studio, and BioWellthy, focused on Wellness, and more. These studios highlight GrowValley's commitment to innovating across various industries and its plans for expanding its studio portfolio.
HatchValley: Expanding Innovation in the Region
HatchValley is set to leverage the extensive networks, resources, and programs of both Hatch and GrowValley to offer unparalleled support to startups. From access to specialized accelerators to mentorship from industry leaders, HatchValley is committed to providing the tools necessary for entrepreneurs to thrive.
"We're thrilled to combine our efforts with GrowValley to launch HatchValley. This partnership will enable us to deliver a broader range of resources and support to startups, driving innovation and growth across the region," said Jeevan Gnanam, Co-founder of Hatch.
Jazeer Jamal, Founder and CEO of GrowValley, expressed excitement about the partnership's potential: "Joining forces with Hatch allows us to amplify our impact, creating a powerhouse of resources and expertise for startups. HatchValley is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to building a sustainable future for entrepreneurship."
For more information, please visit www.growvalley.co/hatchvalley
Jazeer Jamal
HatchValley
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn