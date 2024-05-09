Actual SEO Media, Inc. Discusses the Aftermath of Google's March 2024 Core Update

The Google Core Update changed how content on the Internet will be "graded." With the update, the rankings on the Google SERPs have gone through a complete overhaul. As usual, Google continues to improve its search engine for users.

The Google March 2024 Core Update changed how the search engine result algorithm works. Businesses should take heed and update their SEO strategies as needed.

In March of this year, Google's latest Core Update focused on reducing the amount of "unhelpful" content that cluttered its search result pages. The goal was to improve search result quality and introduce and enforce new spam policies. For the majority of the users, this is a great update that improved the quality of content, answers, and overall experience. However, to website owners, this update drastically changed the current search engine result page (SERP) rankings.

As of mid-April, the entire update has finished rolling out, and users across the Internet can now feel the effects. Many businesses have seen a noticeable drop in their page rankings and monthly visitor count. Some others might have accrued penalties for issues that weren't objectionable before. Actual SEO Media, Inc. not only has experienced the effects, but it has also seen how the new update has affected its clients.

The Goals & Focus of March 2024 Google Core Update

This Google Core Update can be separated into two main foci:

Reducing low-quality, unoriginal content

Introducing new spam policies

Firstly, Google has always been advocating for "quality" content. By their definition, that means well-written, original content that answers users' questions. With this most recent update, Google is adamant about upgrading its current search ranking algorithms. It aimed to refine the ranking systems, which have drastically jumbled the previously stable rankings, toppling some and boosting others.

According to the community's research, most of what qualifies as "low-quality" content are unoriginal pages that aren't written well and AI-generated spam. With the growing prevalence of AI, this update has reduced the amount of similar content that various AI programs are spitting out under the name of "original content."

Secondly, the search engine giant has implemented some new spam policies that are aimed at removing the worst quality content from the search results. It focuses on three types of spam and manipulative behaviors: scaled content abuse, site reputation abuse, and expired domain abuse.

- Scaled Content Abuse: As mentioned before, Google is strengthening its algorithm and targeting low-quality content generated by AI at scale. The new policy focuses on combating producing content at scale to boost search rankings, whether it's by humans, AI, or a combination of both.

- Site Reputation Abuse: This part of the update addresses the problem where trusted sites are hosting low-quality, third-party content. This trick capitalizes on the host's reputation. With the new update, this type of hosted content will be considered spam.

- Expired Domain Abuse: Previously, some expired domains were purchased and repurposed to boost the ranking of low-quality content. This trick tended to mislead users into thinking the new content was still part of the old site. With the update, this practice will become obsolete.

Where Affected Websites Currently Sit

The update took a little over a month to roll out, starting on March 5 and completing on April 19. Even within the first few weeks, hundreds of websites were already seeing their website dip down the rankings. Now that the update is complete and search engines have likely re-evaluated their opinion on its indexed websites, business owners are more likely to see where the updated algorithm has placed their website.

Well-optimized websites that focus on user experience and avoid any of the issues that the update focused on are likely to retain their high rankings. Some may even rise higher up the rankings, with their competitors dropping like flies. On the other hand, other websites may fall drastically down the ranks, losing visibility and traffic. However, site recovery is still possible.

Now that the update is complete, it's prime time for websites to work and improve the quality of their pages. Although making improvements might not guarantee regaining those lost ranks, it is one step forward. If anything, this update has made SEO experts re-evaluate what kind of improvements they should aim toward.

The First Step to A Site's Ranking Recovery

Every update Google puts out will always attempt to improve users' experience on the search engine. That's why websites often cannot go wrong if they improve their pages' user experience. Of course, these improvements aren't limited to "Content is King" or making it aesthetically pleasing. It's about building a website so that users are more likely to have a positive response to visiting or interacting with the pages and content.

Businesses and websites are all affected by the new Google Core Update. Now that it's completed, some sites are seeing the full extent of the effects. If a business hasn't already, now is the best time to re-assess any marketing strategies and ensure that its website is built for users.

Businesses and websites are all affected by the new Google Core Update. Now that it's completed, some sites are seeing the full extent of the effects. If a business hasn't already, now is the best time to re-assess any marketing strategies and ensure that its website is built for users.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. grants its clients methods to expand their online presence. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online visibility and establish a stronger presence on the Internet.