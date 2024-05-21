Lane Health and Teledentistry.com Announce a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Dental Healthcare Financing

The Healthcare Spending Card

Transforming the way patients manage and finance their dental and other healthcare expenses

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking alliance, Lane Health, a leader in healthcare financing technology, has teamed up with Teledentistry.com, a pioneer in digital dental practice and aggregation, to present the Healthcare Spending Card1 to Teledentistry.com patients. This strategic partnership will transform the way patients manage and finance their dental and other healthcare expenses, providing an important financial well-being tool that can help ensure people don’t have to delay or forego necessary healthcare services.

According to a 2022 KFF poll which looked at the specific types of care adults are most likely to report putting off, dental services are the most common types of medical care that people report delaying or skipping, with 35% of adults saying they have put it off in the past year due to cost.

"Our mission has always been clear," says Scott Beck, Chief Revenue Officer of Lane Health. "We want to help people afford and access the care they deserve by helping to remove barriers to cost. Our collaboration with Teledentistry.com is a significant leap forward in that direction."

Teledentistry.com has been at the forefront of integrating dental care with the latest technology, ensuring that high-quality dental services reach a broader audience through digital means. "We're not just treating teeth; we're treating people. And in this digital age, that means meeting them where they are - online," states Dr. Vilas Sastry, CEO of Teledentistry.com. "Working alongside Lane Health, we are excited to present our patients a seamless experience that combines our digital dental expertise with innovative financial solutions."

This partnership is poised to offer an unprecedented model of care in the dental industry, where the convenience of teledentistry meets the flexibility of FinTech. By joining forces, Lane Health and Teledentistry.com aim to remove financial barriers to dental and other healthcare expenses, helping enable patients to receive timely treatments without the stress of managing costs.

The partnership will leverage Lane Health's innovative solutions, to integrate seamless payment options into Teledentistry.com's platform, creating a user-friendly interface for patients to finance dental care. With a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, both organizations are dedicated to bringing their best to their clients and patients.

About Lane Health:

Lane Health, with its unique position at the intersection of FinTech and Healthcare, provides innovative financial solutions designed to make healthcare management an empowering experience. For more information about Lane Health, visit www.lanehealth.com.

About Teledentistry.com:

As a leader in the digital dentistry space, Teledentistry.com connects patients with licensed dentists via online consultations, making dental care more accessible than ever. Learn more about Teledentistry.com's digital dental solutions at www.teledentistry.com.

1 Lane Health is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Healthcare Spending Card is issued by Lead Bank.