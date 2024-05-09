The Murfreesboro Home Expo Presented By Stanley Steemer & Valpak Is May 17- May 19, 2024 At The Embassy Suites By Hilton

3-Day Home Show In Nashville SE Murfreesboro, Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Murfreesboro Spring Home Expo: May 17 through May 19, 2024 at the Embassy Suites By Hilton in the Nashville, Southeast Murfreesboro area. Many exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Murfreesboro and surrounding Nashville communities the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in home automation, roofing, painting, spas, kitchen and bathroom renovations, windows, flooring and more will be participating at the Murfreesboro Home Expo.

Murfreesboro and Nashville residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Stanley Steemer and Valpak are presenting the Murfreesboro Spring Home Expo. Stanley Steemer is the top choice for residential and commercial carpet, hardwood floor, tile and rug cleaning, air duct cleaning and upholstery cleaning, as well as 24/7 water damage.

Valpak is the leader in American household data, direct marketing and omnichannel media solutions for local and national businesses and brands. The nation’s premier direct mailer, Valpak is trusted by 34,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness.

Admission and parking to the Murfreesboro Spring Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday May 17, 2024 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm; on Saturday May 18, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday May 19, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Embassy Suites By Hilton is located at 1200 Conference Center Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 423-301-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

info@nationwideexpos.com

Marketing Inquiries:

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com